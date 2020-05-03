Former Hanshin pitcher Matt Keough dies at 64

Matt Keough, who won 45 games for the Central League's Hanshin Tigers from 1987-89 and whose father also played professionally in Japan, has died at the age of 64, MLB's Oakland Athletics said Saturday.

Keough, a special assistant with Oakland, was a member of the American League club's formidable starting rotation in the early 1980s that became known as the "Five Aces." The A's did not disclose the cause of death.

In 1969, the year Keough turned 13, his father Marty, a journeyman outfielder, played one season for the Pacific League's Nankai Hawks.

The younger Keough spent seven seasons with the Athletics and pitched in the big leagues for four other teams before moving to Japan.

He went 58-84 in his major league career and completed 53 of his 175 big league starts. He went 45-44 for Hanshin with a 3.73 career ERA in Japan.