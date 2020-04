Belgian top-tier side Sint-Truiden announced the full transfer of Japan midfielder Wataru Endo to VfB Stuttgart in the German second division on Tuesday.

Endo moved to Stuttgart on loan last August and has since become a regular starter for the team.

The 27-year-old defensive midfielder joined Japanese-owned Sint-Truiden in 2018 from J. League side Urawa Reds.

A product of the Shonan Bellmare academy, Endo has 22 caps for Samurai Blue.