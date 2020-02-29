Giannis Antetokounmpo sparks Bucks in rout of Thunder

Giannis Antetokounmpo and NBA-leading Milwaukee made quick work of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 13 rebounds and Bucks surged to a 24-point lead in the second quarter in a 133-86 victory Friday night. The 47-point margin was Milwaukee’s largest of the season — and the Thunder’s worst of the season.

“It feels good. It feels good seeing other guys going out there, playing hard and being up 40 points, sitting on the bench, relaxing, having fun,” Antetokounmpo said. “Everyone is smiling. Games like these are always the best games.

“We were extremely ready. We moved the ball. We were defending. We know that in the fourth quarter, they always come back to the game. We never relaxed.”

Chris Paul scored 18 points for Oklahoma City.

“We got a lot of really good looks, but our defense and our rebounding wasn’t much tonight,” Paul said. “It’s just an old-fashioned butt whooping.”

Both teams were without their second-leading scorers. Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton was a late scratch with a sore neck. An ankle injury kept Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari out.

Milwaukee surged to a 24-point lead in the second quarter behind 14 second-quarter points from Antetokounmpo, seven from Donte Divincenzo, who started in place of Middleton, and back-to-back 3-pointers from Wesley Matthews.

A key moment occurred late in the second period.

With the Bucks leading, 54-43, Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer got a technical foul after approaching a referee during a timeout with 3:43 left in the quarter. That was moments after Eric Bledsoe was called for a charging foul that irked Budenholzer. After that, the hosts went on a 17-4 run and led 71-47 at halftime.

“I just felt like we got a lot of stops and then it felt like the ball movement and the spacing and shooting just was really good,” Budenholzer said. “Kind of the marrying of good defense with good offense.”

Milwaukee outrebounded Oklahoma City, 67-36.

The Bucks made a season-high 21 3-pointers. The Thunder were 6 for 35 on 3-pointers.

“Your offense dictates your transition defense and dictates how you can get set,” said Thunder coach Billy Donovan. “I don’t think we took bad shots. It’s the shot-fake drive instead of shooting it and getting in the rotation, maybe getting fouled, maybe getting a cleaner look. Those things could have been better.”

Hornets 99, Raptors 96

In Toronto, Terry Rozier hit a tiebreaking free throw with 2.1 seconds remaining and Charlotte edged the hosts, handing the Raptors their second consecutive loss and third in 20 games.

Bismack Biyombo had 13 points and 11 rebounds against his former team, and Devonte Graham scored nine of his 18 in the fourth quarter as the Hornets won their second straight and beat short-handed Toronto for the third time in 10 meetings.

Rozier scored 18 points, Miles Bridges had 17 and P.J. Washington 15 as all five Charlotte starters finished in double figures.

Pascal Siakam had 24 points, Norman Powell returned from injury to score 22 points and Kyle Lowry had 21 for Toronto.

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet sat out because of a sore left shoulder, while Serge Ibaka was inactive because of a sore left knee.

Pelicans 116, Cavaliers 104

In New Orleans, Brandon Ingram scored 29 points, Zion Williamson added 24 and the Pelicans topped Cleveland.

Jrue Holiday scored 22 points and Derrick Favors grabbed 15 rebounds for New Orleans, which held a double-digit lead for most of the game en route to its third victory in four games.

Collin Sexton tied a career high with 31 points for the Cavaliers, who came in having won three of four, and two straight, under newly promoted head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. Kevin Porter Jr. scored 16 and Darrius Garland 15 for the Cavs.

Clippers 132, Nuggets 103

In Los Angeles, Paul George hit six 3-pointers while scoring 24 points, Kawhi Leonard added 19 points and the Clippers routed Denver in a meeting of Western Conference powers.

Montrezl Harrell had 18 points and 10 rebounds while Lou Williams scored 17 points and hit five 3-pointers in the third consecutive win for Los Angeles. The Clippers (40-19) evened the teams’ season series while sending the Northwest Division-leading Nuggets (40-19) to their worst loss of the season.

Both teams trail only the Los Angeles Lakers (45-12) for the West’s best record.

Nine Clippers scored at least seven points, and they hit 46.2 percentof their 3-point attempts in a merciless offensive performance.

For Denver, Nikola Jokic had 21 points and nine rebounds, while Jerami Grant added 20 points as the Nuggets took a loss that was even worse than their 26-point defeat at Houston on New Year’s Eve.

Heat 126, Mavericks 118

In Miami, Jimmy Butler scored 26 points, Duncan Robinson added 24 and the Heat scored the first 13 points of the fourth quarter to spark a win over Dallas and spoil Luka Doncic’s 21st birthday.

Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn each had 16 points for Miami. Bam Adebayo added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Heat, who won for just the third time in 10 games.

Seth Curry had a career-high 37 points for the Mavericks, shooting 13-for-15 from the field and 8-for-9 from 3-point range. Kristaps Porzingis scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and Doncic shook off a 2-for-9 start from the floor to finish with 23 points and 10 assists.

Kelly Olynyk finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and nine assists for Miami.

Kings 104, Grizzlies 101

In Memphis, De’Aaron Fox scored 25 points, Harry Giles added 16 and Sacramento gained a step on the final Western Conference playoff spot with a win over the Grizzlies.

The Kings moved within three games of Memphis, handing the Grizzlies their fifth straight loss.

Dillon Brooks led Memphis with a season-high 32 points. Ja Morant had 20 points and 11 assists, and Jonas Valanciunas 13 points and a career-high 25 rebounds. Yuta Watanabe had 4-plus minutes of court time. He didn’t score and was whistled for one foul.

Hawks 141, Nets 118

In Atlanta, John Collins had 33 points and 13 rebounds and rookie Cam Reddish scored 17 of his career-high 26 points in the third quarter as the Hawks handed Brooklyn its third straight loss.

Trae Young finished with 22 points and assisted on 14 baskets to help Atlanta snap a two-game skid. The Hawks hit 19 3-pointers and finished 48.7 percent on 3s, despite beginning the game as the league’s worst team beyond the arc.

The Nets gave up a season high in points.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points to lead Brooklyn.

Magic 136, Timberwolves 125

In Orlando, Terrence Ross scored 19 of his season-high 33 points in the fourth quarter and Aaron Gordon finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high 12 assists for his first career triple-double in the Magic’s triumph over Minnesota.

Nikola Vucevic added 27 points and 10 rebounds for Orlando, which won for the fifth time in six games.

D’Angelo Russell led the Timberwolves with 28 points, but did not score in the fourth quarter. Juancho Hernangomez added 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Jazz 129, Wizards 119

In Salt Lake City, Donovan Mitchell scored 10 points of his 30 points in an 82-second span of the fourth quarter to help Utah snap a four-game losing streak by beating Washington .

Bradley Beal maintained his torrid scoring for the Wizards, finishing with 42 points, 10 assists and five rebounds. Beal has scored an average of 45 points over the last four games, but Washington has dropped four of five. Thomas Bryant scored 16 and Rui Hachimura had 15 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Wizards.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 21 points, Jordan Clarkson had 20 off the bench and Mike Conley 16 as the Jazz salvaged the last of their six-game homestand.

Pistons 116, Suns 108

In Phoenix, Derrick Rose scored 31 points, Christian Wood and Brandon Knight both added 19 and Detroit snapped a seven-game losing streak by edging the Suns.

The Pistons hadn’t won since Feb. 5, when they beat Phoenix 116-108 in Detroit. They got the best of the Suns once again and picked up a road victory for the first time since Jan. 18.

It was also the first time Detroit won since dealing star center Andre Drummond to Cleveland at the trade deadline. The rebuilding Pistons leaned on the veteran combination of Rose and Knight in the fourth quarter to stop their skid.

Rose made two clutch baskets in the final minute to keep the Pistons ahead. Knight scored 11 points in the fourth quarter.

Devin Booker led Phoenix with 26 points while Deandre Ayton added 20 points and 10 rebounds.