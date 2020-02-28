Tobias Harris steps up for shorthanded Sixers in victory over Knicks

Tobias Harris’ performance had the 76ers feeling good during the game, and the doctor’s report on Joel Embiid afterward had them feeling even better.

Harris scored 34 points to lead short-handed Philadelphia to a 115-106 victory over the New York Knicks on Thursday night.

The 76ers played without injured All-Stars Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Embiid was hurt in Wednesday night’s loss at Cleveland when he collided with Ante Zizic. After Thursday’s victory, the 76ers learned that their star center didn’t have any structural damage. He has a sprained left shoulder and will be re-evaluated in about a week.

“That’s exciting news,” 76ers coach Brett Brown said.

Before the game, Brown discussed playing without Embiid and Simmons.

“It’s a painfully obvious bind,” Brown said. “We’re missing two All-Stars. You yank that from the team and it’s painful.”

The duo’s absence didn’t hurt against the woeful Knicks.

Shake Milton scored 19 points and Al Horford added 15 for the 76ers, who improved to their NBA-best home record to 28-2.

Harris signed a five-year, $180 million deal in the offseason. He usually takes a back seat offensively to Embiid or Simmons, but Philadelphia needed him to be the go-to player against New York.

“Just taking the opportunities that were presented,” said Harris, who added seven rebounds and seven assists. “We had a good pop to our offense and I was able to get in-the-flow plays.”

Julius Randle had 30 points and 10 rebounds for New York, which lost its sixth straight game while clinching a sixth straight losing season.

“Bottom line, we have to do a better job (defensively),” Knicks coach Mike Miller said. “Tonight it was the second quarter. I like the way we played in the second half.”

New York was within 107-102 with 2:08 left after Randle made the first of two free throws, but consecutive 3-pointers by Harris and Milton gave the Sixers breathing room.

“He’s just a highly competitive person,” Brown said of Harris. “That’s why he’s good. Very prideful.”

Harris had 23 points in the opening half to help Philadelphia to a 61-46 lead at the break. Milton went 4-for-4 from the field including three 3-pointers in the first half. Randle had 15 points at the intermission for the Knicks.

New York got within four points on Moe Harkless’ 3 with 5:09 left in the third period. But the Sixers had an 87-79 advantage to start the fourth.

