Mallorca's Takefusa Kubo notches 70th-minute equalizer in draw with Real Betis

Takefusa Kubo helped Mallorca secure a 3-3 draw against Real Betis in the Spanish first division on Friday, scoring the final goal in a pulsating clash at Benito Villamarin Stadium.

Starting on the right wing for Vicente Moreno’s side, Kubo displayed his attacking prowess as he netted his second La Liga goal in the 70th minute.

The 18-year-old playmaker dribbled away from one defender and fired his shot past another as he beat Betis ‘keeper Joel Robles from the edge of the area.

The teenage star, on loan from Spanish League leader Real Madrid, was also involved in both of Mallorca’s earlier goals.

He created the opportunity for Cucho Hernandez’s 16th-minute opener with a blocked shot attempt, then, after Betis equalized on a penalty, set up Ante Budimir at the edge of the six-yard box for a 2-1 lead.

The hosts equalized on another penalty before taking a 3-2 lead early in the second half when 38-year-old former Spain international Joaquin found the net.

“They played better than us for most of the match but we knew that we could hurt them on counterattacks,” Kubo said. “It was a good draw for us.”

Betis next visits seventh-placed Valencia, while Mallorca hosts third-place Getafe.

Kubo is expected to help lead Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu’s side in its pursuit of a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games this summer.