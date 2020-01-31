Sharks forward Tomas Hertl suffered a season-ending knee injury on Wednesday. | AP

More Sports / Ice Hockey

Sharks' Tomas Hertl out for season with knee injury

AP

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – Tomas Hertl will miss the rest of the season for the San Jose Sharks with a serious knee injury.

The Sharks said Thursday that Hertl tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee during the first period of a loss the previous night against the Vancouver Canucks.

Hertl is the second significant Sharks player to be sidelined with a significant injury. Captain Logan Couture has a broken ankle.

The Sharks entered the day with 48 points and are nine points out of a playoff spot. San Jose has missed the postseason only once since the start of the 2003-04 season.

Hertl is second on the team with 36 points this season. He has 16 goals and 20 assists.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Sharks forward Tomas Hertl suffered a season-ending knee injury on Wednesday. | AP

,