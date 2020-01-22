Kenki Fukuoka pulls out of Olympic rugby sevens camp with knee injury

Brave Blossoms World Cup star Kenki Fukuoka has pulled out of an upcoming training camp for Japan’s Olympic rugby sevens squad because of a knee injury, the Japan Rugby Football Union said Wednesday.

The 27-year-old hurt his left knee while playing for the Panasonic Wild Knights in their 40-20 victory over Toyota Verblitz on Saturday, according to the JRFU.

The Japan Top League match was Fukuoka’s final 15-a-side appearance before he turned his attention toward this summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

Fukuoka had planned to attend the three-day training camp starting Friday in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, in a bid to make the Olympic team. He will undergo further examinations on the knee, with no timeline given for his return.

The speedy winger scored four tries for the Brave Blossoms at last year’s Rugby World Cup, helping the hosts reach the knockout stage for the first time.

Fukuoka played sevens at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, where Japan finished fourth after losing to South Africa in the bronze medal match.