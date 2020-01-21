Blazers' Damian Lillard scores franchise-record 61 in OT victory over Warriors

Damian Lillard set a franchise record with 61 points, including a career-best 11 3-pointers, and the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers outlasted the equally depleted Golden State Warriors 129-124 in overtime Monday night.

Lillard’s previous career high was 60 points earlier this season against Brooklyn. His 11 3-pointers were also a team record.

“I guess if somebody’s going to beat my record, it’s good to be me,” Lillard said.

It was the seventh regular-season game of Lillard’s career with more than 50 points. He also had 10 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season.

Hassan Whiteside added 17 points and 21 rebounds for the Blazers, who snapped a two-game skid.

“I’m excited about it, I’m happy about it, but I wish it counted for three wins instead of one,” Lillard said.

Portland trailed by 12 in the third quarter but clawed back in the fourth. Lillard’s layup and free throw gave the hosts a 110-109 lead with 2:26 left, but rookie Eric Paschall dunked to give the lead back to Golden State with less than a minute to go.

Alec Burks added a pair of free throws for the Warriors to extend the lead, but Lillard made a 3 to tied it with 14.9 seconds left, and the game went to overtime.

Willie Cauley-Stein’s dunk put Golden State up 121-115 in the extra period. Anfernee Simons hit a 3 to pull Portland closer before Lillard’s 3-pointer with less than a minute left tied it. Gary Trent Jr.’s layup gave the Blazers the lead with 34.6 seconds to go.

Burks’ 3-pointer briefly gave the Warriors back the lead, but Lillard and Whiteside each added a pair of free throws to seal it. The crowd stood and cheered as Lillard made the free throw that gave him the record.

Lillard said he knew he had 59 points when he was fouled.

“The guy bumped me and I was like, ‘I’m going down. They’re going to have to blow this whistle and I’m getting these two free throws. And that was it,” he said.

Portland coach Terry Stotts said Lillard carried the team, not only on the court but in huddles, timeouts and at halftime.

“You run out of adjectives,” Stotts said. “He’s an amazing player.”

Burks finished with a season-high 33 points, while Paschall added 22 points and 13 rebounds.

“He’s a great player,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said about Lillard. “He’s an All-Star that’s had a million big shots in his career, so none of it was surprising. You just take it for granted with him.”

Celtics 139, Lakers 107

In Boston, Kemba Walker scored 20 points to end a career-long personal losing streak against LeBron James, and Jayson Tatum scored 27 to help the hosts send the top team in the Western Conference to its biggest loss of the season.

Jaylen Brown scored 20 points and Enes Kanter had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Celtics, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

James had 15 points and 13 assists for Los Angeles, which had won 10 of its previous 11 games. But Boston made 13 of its first 22 3-point attempts to open a 103-75 lead in the third quarter — the biggest against the Lakers all season until the Celtics made it a 34-point game in the fourth.

76ers 117, Nets 111

In New York, Ben Simmons tied a career high with 34 points and added 12 rebounds and 12 assists, carrying Philadelphia to the victory.

Announced as the Eastern Conference player of the week during the game, Simmons got a good start on winning the next week’s award, too. He shot 12-for-14 from the field in his career-best fifth straight game with 20 or more points, finishing with his fourth triple-double of the season.

Al Horford added 19 points for the 76ers, who won their fourth consecutive game.

Spencer Dinwiddie had 22 points for Brooklyn, which played without Kyrie Irving because of hamstring tightness and lost their fourth straight. Caris LeVert scored 16 points and rookie Nicolas Claxton added a career-best 15.

Bucks 111, Bulls 98

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double and scored his 10,000th career point, and the Bucks beat Chicago to sweep the four-game season series.

Antetokounmpo had 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists for his fourth triple-double of the season. He reached 10,000 points on a jump hook with 4:30 remaining in the fourth.

Khris Middleton added 24 points for Milwaukee, which has won 10 consecutive games over the Bulls dating to the 2017-18 season.

The Bucks earned their seventh consecutive win, running their league-best record to 39-6.

Zach LaVine had 24 points for Chicago, which shot just 37 percent from the field.

Thunder 112, Rockets 107

In Houston, Chris Paul scored 28 points, Danilo Gallinari had 25 and Oklahoma City rallied for the road win.

Paul scored 27 in the first half against his former team. Gallinari and Dennis Schroder, who scored 17 of his 23 points after halftime, carried the Thunder after the break.

Rockets star Russell Westbrook had 32 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds against his former team. James Harden scored 29 points but was astonishingly inefficient, making 1 of 17 3-point attempts.

Houston has dropped a season-high four in a row.

Jazz 118, Pacers 88

In Salt Lake City, Donovan Mitchell scored 25 points and Rudy Gobert had 20 points and 14 rebounds, leading Utah to the runaway victory.

Bojan Bogdanovic added 16 points for the Jazz. Utah never trailed on its way to snapping a three-game losing streak versus Indiana.

The Jazz shot 54 percent from the field, scored 60 points in the paint and finished with a 53-30 advantage in rebounds.

Myles Turner and Aaron Holiday scored 12 points apiece for the Pacers.

Nuggets 107, Timberwolves 100

In Minneapolis, Michael Porter Jr. posted his second double-double in three games with 20 points and 14 rebounds, helping short-handed Denver to the road win.

Jerami Grant scored 19 points for the Nuggets, who again had three of their top five scorers absent — Jamal Murray, Paul Millsap and Gary Harris Jr. — and were playing on back-to-back nights. Nikola Jokic had 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Karl-Anthony Towns outplayed his rival Jokic with 28 points and eight rebounds and reserve Josh Okogie added 16 points, but the Timberwolves dropped their sixth straight game.

Heat 118, Kings 113 (OT)

In Miami, Kendrick Nunn scored 25 points, James Johnson added 22 on 9-for-11 shooting and the Heat improved their NBA-best home record to 19-1.

Goran Dragic scored 18 and Bam Adebayo finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds for Miami, which also leads the NBA with a 7-0 overtime record this season.

Sacramento had a chance to tie the game after a turnover with about a minute left, but Johnson blocked Bogdan Bogdanovic’s 3-point try and Nunn sealed the win with a pair of free throws.

Nemanja Bjelica scored 22 points for the Kings, who are 2-16 in their last 18 trips to Miami. Buddy Hield had 20 points.

Pelicans 126, Grizzlies 116

In Memphis, Jrue Holiday matched his season high with 36 points in his return after a seven-game absence, and New Orleans set a franchise record with 21 3-pointers.

The Pelicans ended the Grizzlies’ seven-game winning streak.

Holiday, who hadn’t played since Jan. 4 because of a left elbow strain, went 12-for-18 from the field, including 7 of 10 from 3-point range. Brandon Ingram scored 25 points and Nicolo Melli added 15, including a trio of 3-pointers.

Dillon Brooks led Memphis, matching his season high with 31 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 19 points and Ja Morant had 16 points and nine assists.

Spurs 120, Suns 118

In Phoenix, Derrick White scored a season-high 25 points, Bryn Forbes added 24 and San Antonio coughed up a 20-point lead in the second half before rallying for the win.

The Spurs led 78-58 midway through the third quarter and 96-83 going into the fourth, but the Suns chipped away at the lead.

Phoenix center Deandre Ayton made two free throws with 3:55 left that tied it 108-all. Ricky Rubio hit a layup while drawing a foul, adding the free throw to push the Suns ahead for the first time at 113-111 with 2:55 left.

Forbes hit his eighth 3-pointer with 2:33 remaining to put the Spurs back up 114-113.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 37 points, including 22 in the third quarter in a nearly single-handed effort to keep Phoenix close.

Wizards 106, Pistons 100

In Washington, Bradley Beal poured in 29 points and Ian Mahinmi added 21, helping the hosts snap a three-game losing streak.

Beal passed Hall of Famer Wes Unseld, who had 10,624 points in 13 seasons with the franchise (1968-81), for fourth place on the team’s career scoring list.

Derrick Rose led Detroit with 21 points, and Andre Drummond had 18 points and 16 rebounds. The Pistons were trying to three games in a row for the first time this season.

Raptors 122, Hawks 117

In Atlanta, Norman Powell scored 27 points for Toronto, including 17 in the final period.

The Raptors led 112-91 before surviving a late comeback by the Hawks, who pulled within two points at 117-115. Fred VanVleet, who had 20 points, sank three free throws with 14.2 seconds remaining after he was fouled by John Collins, pushing the lead to five points.

Trae Young had 42 points and 15 assists for Atlanta.

Knicks 106, Cavaliers 86

In Cleveland, Marcus Morris Sr. and Julius Randle each scored 19 points, powering New York to the road win.

The Knicks took over in the third quarter, outscoring Cleveland 30-14. New York led 79-64 going into the fourth and pushed the margin to 21 in the final minutes.

The Cavaliers shot a season-low 34 percent and scored 36 points in the second half. Cleveland, coming off a six-game trip, has lost five in a row and 10 of 12.

Tristan Thompson had 22 rebounds and 13 points for the Cavs.

Magic 106, Hornets 83

In Charlotte, Evan Fournier finished with 26 points and Orlando handed the Hornets their seventh consecutive loss.

Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic, who closed out a six-game trip with a 3-3 record. Terrence Ross added 19 points.

Malik Monk paced Charlotte with 20 points and P.J. Washington added 19.