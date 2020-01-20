Naomi Osaka gets Australian Open title defense off to winning start

Naomi Osaka began her Australian Open title defense in emphatic fashion, breaking the net with a serve as she dismantled unseeded Czech Marie Bouzkova on Monday.

The 22-year-old Japanese star powered through 6-2, 6-4 in 80 minutes.

The two-time Grand Slam champion, one of the major threats to Serena Williams’ bid to equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 major titles, face’s China’s Zheng Saisai in the second round.

Osaka, the third seed, saw her march to victory held up for a few minutes early in the second set after a blistering serve broke a fitting in the net at Rod Laver Arena.

“It was really tough for me trying to control my nerves,” said Osaka. “It’s tough to play someone you’ve never played before in the first round of a Grand Slam.

RELATED STORIES Osaka to face young guns at Australian Open

“I hope I’m still standing here at the end of this week.”