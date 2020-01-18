Yuta Nakayama nets first goal for Zwolle in draw with Utrecht

Yuta Nakayama struck late to help PEC Zwolle snatch a 3-3 draw against Utrecht in the Dutch top flight on Friday.

The defender found the net in the 89th minute at MAC3Park Stadion for his first goal in the Netherlands.

Utrecht looked set for victory after Ghanaian forward Issah Abass put it ahead 3-2 in the 86th minute, but Nakayama earned the host a share of the points when he stroked home the equalizer from just inside the area.

Primarily a center back, the 22-year-old Nakayama is in his second season with Zwolle after moving from J. League side Kashiwa Reysol last year.

The Eredivisie club, which is also home to Japanese defender Sai van Wermeskerken, is currently 15th in the 18-team table.