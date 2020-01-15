Sumo

Hakuho pulls out of New Year meet after losing two straight bouts

Hakuho, winner of the Kyushu basho in November and one of two yokozuna on the banzuke for the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament, withdrew from the first meet of the year on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old began his quest for a record-extending 44th career championship on Sunday with a win, but conceded two kinboshi, upsets of a yokozuna by a maegashira, in his next two bouts for a 1-2 record.

Hakuho’s absence leaves Mongolian Kakuryu as the only yokozuna competing in the 15-day meet at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan. Hakuho’s withdrawal gives No. 2 maegashira Hokutofuji, his scheduled opponent for Wednesday, a win by forfeit.

Hakuho, also a Mongolian-born wrester, acquired Japanese citizenship last September. He fights out of the Miyagino stable.

It marks the 14th time in his career he has missed all or part of a basho. The last time he sat out a meet was at the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament in September, when he pulled out after two days because of a broken little finger.

Hakuho returns to the locker room after losing his second straight bout of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament on Tuesday at Ryogoku Kokugikan. The yokozuna withdrew on Wednesday with a 1-2 record. | KYODO

