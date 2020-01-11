Kenyan marathon star Wilson Kipsang Kiprotich suspended for doping violations

Wilson Kipsang Kiprotich, the former world record holder for the men’s marathon, has been provisionally suspended for doping violations.

The 37-year-old Kenyan was charged with two breaches of anti-doping rules, the Athletics Integrity Unit said on Friday.

“The AIU confirms a provisional suspension against Wilson Kipsang Kiprotich of Kenya for whereabouts failures and tampering,” the body said.

The AIU didn’t disclose any more information.

“No prohibited substance was found,” Kiprotich’s management, VolareSports Running, claimed in a statement on Facebook.

The company said the charge regarding alleged or attempted tampering “concerns an explanation that was given in the results management process regarding a possible whereabouts failure and does not concern tampering with a doping test itself.”

It didn’t elaborate any further.

Kiprotich broke the marathon world record time in Berlin in 2013, completing thee race in 2 hours, 3 minutes, 23 seconds. A year earlier, he won the bronze medal at the London Olympics.

He has also won marathon races in New York, London, and Tokyo.