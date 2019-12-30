The Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center is seen behind the safety wall of a construction site on Monday. | REUTERS

Olympics

Tokyo to contain asbestos found at 2020 Olympics water polo venue

Kyodo

The Tokyo metropolitan government said Monday it will take urgent measures after asbestos was discovered in the structure of a swimming center to be used for water polo at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The material, considered a health risk, was found in fire resistant coating used at two locations on a pillar supporting the roof of the Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center, which opened in 1993.

The material was sprayed on a steel frame in an area usually inaccessible to the public, with the entire structure covered by a panel so there was no possibility of it being touched, the Tokyo government said.

The metropolitan government has installed handrails for stairs and conducted other renovation work since fall 2018 in preparation for the Tokyo Games.

The presence of asbestos was confirmed during an inspection in 2017 before the renovation work commenced, but the metropolitan government originally deemed no immediate measures were required based on the material’s location and condition.

But the Tokyo government reviewed the assessment and has now decided to implement asbestos containment measures.

It plans to turn the swimming center into an ice skating rink following the Olympics.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST OLYMPICS STORIES

RUSADA CEO Yuri Ganus speaks during a news conference in Moscow on Dec. 9.
Russia confirms it will appeal four-year Olympic doping ban
Russia has confirmed that it will appeal against its four-year Olympic ban for manipulating doping data. The Russian anti-doping agency, known as RUSADA, sent a formal letter Friday disa...
Daisuke Takahashi, seen in Monday's gala at the Japan Championships, will be one of the Olympic torch relay runners next year.
Daisuke Takahashi, Yuko Arimori among former Olympians named as runners for 2020 Games torch relay
Figure skater Daisuke Takahashi and marathoner Yuko Arimori were among several past Olympians added to the list of runners in the 2020 Tokyo Games torch relay on Wednesday. Arimori, who t...
A woman visits the newly opened Japan Olympic Museum in Tokyo in September.
Tokyo 2020 organizers put price tag at ¥1.35 trillion; audit report says costs are much higher
Tokyo Olympic organizers said Friday they are spending ¥1.35 trillion — about $12.6 billion — to stage next year's games. Organizers said the expenditure is unchanged from a...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center is seen behind the safety wall of a construction site on Monday. | REUTERS

, , , ,