Kevin De Bruyne puts on masterful show as Man City dumps Arsenal

Manchester City got back on track as the Premier League champions swept to a 3-0 win against woeful Arsenal, while Tottenham maintained its revival under Jose Mourinho with a dramatic 2-1 victory at Wolves on Sunday.

Kevin De Bruyne scored twice and teed up Raheem Sterling for City’s other goal as Arsenal crumbled to another humiliating defeat at home.

The win helped City remain 14 points behind runaway leader Liverpool and move within four of second-place Leicester, the team Man City will host next weekend.

“We made an incredible result but the way we played against Manchester United was better in many, many things,” City manager Pep Guardiola said.

“We sometimes played much better than today and lost. I know we are judged on the result but I have a duty to judge the performance, not just the result.”

Kyle Walker surged forward before playing in Gabriel Jesus, who set up De Bruyne to finish exquisitely from just inside the area.

The lead was doubled in the 15th minute when City launched a counterattack after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was dispossessed, ending with De Bruyne crossing for the unmarked Sterling to tap in at the back post.

Things went from bad to worse for Ljungberg and his players as De Bruyne struck again in the 40th while Arsenal was a man short.

Arsenal has now taken only four points from four league games since Freddie Ljungberg was installed as the temporary replacement for the fired Unai Emery.

“It needs to be cleared up so everybody knows,” Ljungberg said of the managerial uncertainty. “That is something I’ve said, but it is totally up to the club. I’m very honored and I’ve tried to do things as good as I can, but I think as well it would be good to make a decision regardless of what it is.”

Tottenham has shown its north London rival how to make a managerial change and reap the benefits.

Lucas Moura put Spurs ahead at Wolves in the eighth minute after a jinking run. Adama Traore’s 20-yard strike in the 67th looked to have secured a point for the hosts until Vertonghen headed home Christian Eriksen’s stoppage-time corner.

Spurs were 12 points behind fourth-place Chelsea when Mourinho replaced the fired Maurico Pochettino less than a month ago. Spurs can now move into the top four before Christmas if they beat Chelsea at home next weekend and Mourinho has his sights set on qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

“We went about a year without winning a Premier League game away and we’ve managed two in a short amount of time,” Mourinho added.

Duncan Ferguson followed up beating Chelsea in his first game as interim Everton manager by grabbing a point at United.

Victor Lindelof’s own-goal gave Everton a first-half lead but Mason Greenwood grabbed a 77th-minute equalizer.

It was frustrating for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, a week after winning at Man City.

Solskjaer’s side fell behind to Victor Lindelof’s controversial first half own-goal after United’s appeals for a foul on David de Gea were ignored by VAR.

“It was a clear foul but there’s no point me complaining. It (VAR) will be better next year. They’ll have to look at it,” Solskjaer said.

But Greenwood, introduced in the second half, underlined his vast potential with a clinical strike 13 minutes from full-time.

The 18-year-old is the third youngest player to score a Premier League goal at Old Trafford after former United forwards Federico Macheda and Danny Welbeck.