Ryoyu Kobayashi (center), the winner of a World Cup event in Germany, stands on the podium with Austria's Stefan Kraft (left), the runner-up, and third-place finisher Marius Lindvik, of Norway, on Sunday in Klingenthal, Germany. | AFP-JIJI

More Sports / Winter Sports

Ski jumper Ryoyu Kobayashi soars to victory in Germany

AFP-JIJI

PARIS – Ryoyu Kobayashi warmed up for the defense of his Four Hills ski jumping title with a victory in Klingenthal, Germany, on Sunday that gave him the World Cup lead.

The 23-year-old, who last season became just the third man to complete a Four Hills clean-sweep, held off Austria’s Stefan Kraft and Marius Lindvik of Norway to claim the title on the German hill.

“I was able to make two very good jumps and of course I’m very happy about the win today. But I don’t think about the result at all, I just focus on showing good jumps,” said Kobayashi, the only Japanese winner of the Four Hills.

“Of course, I would love to win the Four Hills tournament again this year, but as I said, I only focus on my jumps, not on results.”

Kobayashi now leads the overall World Cup standings with 290 points ahead of Kraft, who has 276. Kobayashi is the reigning champion on the World Cup circuit.

Norway’s Daniel Andre Tande, 18th on Sunday, is now third in the overall rankings with 273 points.

For Kobayashi, it was his 14th World Cup win — the other 13 all came last winter.

The World Cup continues next weekend in Engelberg, Switzerland, before the Four Hills starts with qualification in Oberstdorf, Germany, on Dec. 28.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Miyu Kihara (left) and Miyu Nagasaki show off their medals after winning the women's doubles tourmanet at the ITTF World Tour Grand Finals on Sunday in Zhengzhou, China.
Teen duo Miyu Kihara, Miyu Nagasaki capture table tennis Grand Finals title
The women's doubles pair of Miyu Kihara and Miyu Nagasaki won their first ITTF World Tour Grand Finals championship on Sunday. After a close first game, the 15-year-old Kihira and her 17...
Pakistani batman Abid Ali (center) celebrates after completing his century during the fifth day of the first test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on Sunday.
Pakistan's Abid Ali makes history with century in drawn test against Sri Lanka
Pakistan opening batsman Abid Ali made history on his debut by scoring a century in the rain-affected drawn first test against Sri Lanka on Sunday. Abid scored an unbeaten 109 off 201 ba...
Kento Momota poses with his trophy after winning the men's singles tournament of the BWF World Tour Finals in Guangzhou, China, on Sunday.
Kento Momota caps stellar year with 11th badminton title
World No. 1 Kento Momota fought back from a game down to win his 11th badminton title of the year on Sunday with victory at the BWF World Tour Finals. The peerless Japanese player defeate...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Ryoyu Kobayashi (center), the winner of a World Cup event in Germany, stands on the podium with Austria's Stefan Kraft (left), the runner-up, and third-place finisher Marius Lindvik, of Norway, on Sunday in Klingenthal, Germany. | AFP-JIJI

, ,