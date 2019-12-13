Brave Blossoms captain Michael Leitch leads the team during a parade on Wednesday in Tokyo. | AFP-JIJI

Part of Rugby World Cup windfall to be spent on legacy projects

Kyodo

Ticket revenue for the 2019 Rugby World Cup totaled some ¥37.3 billion ($343 million), outstripping estimates by around ¥2.3 billion, the local organizers said Thursday.

Around 1.84 million tickets were sold for the Sept. 20 to Nov. 2 World Cup, the first edition of the tournament held in Asia, representing 99.3 percent of those available.

Total revenue is expected to be around ¥67.8 billio, an increase of some ¥4.8 billion, according to the organizers, who said some of the windfall would be invested in legacy projects for the sport.

“Projects will be carried out by the Japan Rugby Football Union and local governments,” said Akira Shimazu, the CEO of the local organizing committee.

Shimazu said he would like to see a rugby museum included as part of the redevelopment of Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground in Tokyo.

“If the rugby museum can be built, it would be like a dream,” Shimazu said.

Ticket refunds for World Cup games that were canceled due to a powerful typhoon that struck Japan during the tournament totaled roughly ¥2.3 billion, of which around 1.8 billion yen is expected to be covered by insurance.

