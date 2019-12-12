Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata scores against Lokomotiv Moscow in Champions League action on Wednesday night. | REUTERS

Soccer

Atletico, Atalanta reach last 16 as Bayern cruise past Spurs

AFP-JIJI

PARIS – Atletico Madrid claimed the final spot in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday with a 2-0 win over Lokomotiv Moscow, after Atalanta completed an impressive comeback in Group C to qualify.

Bayern Munich sealed consecutive victories over Tottenham with a 3-1 success at the Allianz Arena, while Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus also finished their group campaigns on winning notes.

Diego Simeone’s Atletico went into their game knowing defeat, coupled with a Bayer Leverkusen win against Juve, would see them dumped out.

Kieran Tripper had a second-minute penalty brilliantly saved by Lokomotiv goalkeeper Anton Kochenkov at the Wanda Metropolitano, but Joao Felix made no mistake from the spot a quarter of an hour later.

Atletico wasted a string of chances and Alvaro Morata had a goal ruled out by VAR for offside.

But their place in the knockout rounds was secured when center-back Felipe volleyed home Koke’s cross after a short corner routine.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his second Champions League goal of the season as Juve, which was already sure of top spot, saw off Leverkusen 2-0 in Germany in the other Group D game.

Substitute Paulo Dybala was the creator of the 75th-minute opener, crossing low for Ronaldo to tap in a record-extending 128th goal in the competition, before Gonzalo Higuain’s injury-time clincher.

“Ronaldo and Higuain led by example, they were always the first to work hard for the team,” Juve ‘keeper Gianluigi Buffon told uefa.com.

Champions League debutants Atalanta claimed a famous 3-0 triumph at Shakhtar Donetsk to qualify with Manchester City despite having lost its first three games.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Japan's Mami Ueno (left) vies for the ball against Taiwan's Pan Yan-hsin during their match in the final round of the EAFF E-1 Women's Football Championship on Wednesday in Busan, South Korea.
Japan steamrolls Taiwan in 9-0 rout
Mana Iwabuchi, Mina Tanaka and Mayu Ikejiri netted a pair of goals each as Nadeshiko Japan started the EAFF E-1 Women's Football Championship final round with a 9-0 rout of Taiwan on Wednesday.
Marinos midfielder Teruhito Nakagawa accepts the J. League's Most Valuable Player award via teleconference from Busan, South Korea, during the league's awards ceremony on Sunday in Tokyo.
Celebs hog spotlight at subpar J. League gala
Sunday's J. League Awards should have been an opportunity for the league and its promotional team to take a victory lap after a 2019 season that shattered attendance records and drew unprecedent...
Barcelona's Ansu Fati celebrates after scoring the team's second goal against Inter Milan on Tuesday in Milan.
Ansu Fati makes history as Barcelona sends Inter crashing out of Champions League
Teenage prodigy Ansu Fati became the youngest player to score a Champions League goal as a second-string Barcelona side beat Inter Milan 2-1 to send the Italians crashing out of the competition ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata scores against Lokomotiv Moscow in Champions League action on Wednesday night. | REUTERS

, ,