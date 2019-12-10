Kento Momota poses for a photo after being named the Badminton World Federation's Male Player of the Year during an awards ceremony in Guangzhou, China, on Monday. | KYODO

World No. 1 Kento Momota named BWF Player of the Year

Kyodo

GUANGZHOU, CHINA – World No. 1 Kento Momota was named the Male Player of the Year by the Badminton World Federation on Monday at an awards ceremony recognizing 2019’s top performers.

“I’m very happy and brimming with confidence,” said Momota, who won 10 international competitions this season including a second consecutive world championship.

“I’m grateful to so many people for their support. From here on I want to do my best without forgetting my gratitude,” the 25-year-old said. “You can’t win 10 times by a fluke, but I won’t be satisfied with just this, I’m aiming higher and higher.”

Momota will compete in the men’s singles tournament at the BWF World Tour Finals starting Wednesday and featuring the season’s top eight players.

