Putin says Moscow could appeal Russia sports ban

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Moscow had grounds to appeal a decision by the World Anti-Doping Agency to bar Russia from major sporting events, a move he said violated the Olympic charter.

Russia was banned from the world’s top sporting events for four years earlier on Monday, including the 2020 Summer Olympics and the 2022 Winter Games and soccer’s 2022 World Cup, for tampering with doping tests.

Russian athletes will be allowed to compete in major events only if they are not implicated in positive doping tests or if their data was not manipulated, according to the WADA ruling.

Putin, who was speaking in Paris after talks with his Ukrainian counterpart, said Russia would analyze a decision he said smacked of politics and was not in the interest of sport.

The doping agency’s executive committee acted after concluding that Moscow had planted fake evidence and deleted files linked to positive doping tests in laboratory data that could have helped identify drug cheats.

The decision was a huge blow to the pride of a nation that has traditionally been a powerhouse in many sports but whose reputation has been tarnished by a series of doping scandals.

Putin, at a news conference in the French presidency’s Elysee Palace, said the WADA conclusions contained no complaints directed at Russia’s national Olympic committee.

“And if there are no complaints against it, then the country should compete under the national flag. That’s written in the Olympic charter. That means that, in that aspect, the WADA decision violated the Olympic charter. We have all grounds to appeal,” Putin said.

“Any punishment should be individual, and should be linked to what has been done … by one person or another. A punishment cannot be collective, and apply to people who have nothing to do with certain violations,” he added.

“If someone takes such a decision about collective punishment, I think there is every grounds to suppose that the basis for such decisions is not a care about the purity of international sport, but political considerations which have nothing to do with the interest of sport or the Olympic movement,” Putin said.

Meanwhile, a data analysis by Gracenote has shown that the biggest beneficiaries of Russia’s 2020 ban are likely to be the United States, China and Japan, who should annex 10 of the banned nation’s projected gold medals between them

Gracenote’s Virtual Medal Table had originally projected that Russia would leave the July 24-Aug. 9 Tokyo Olympics with 68 medals, including 24 gold.

But without Russia in the mix, Gracenote said the United States should win four more gold medals while China and Japan are each projected to win an additional three gold medals.

The United States, which was already expected to dominate the medal table, should win two more gold medals each in men’s swimming and men’s freestyle wrestling, according to Gracenote.

China’s additional golds could feature two in men’s artistic gymnastics and one in men’s shooting while Japan should see additional gold in artistic swimming, rhythmic gymasntics and men’s swimming.

Another 14 nations are projected to earn one additional gold medal each in Russia’s absence.

Gracenote’s table without Russia now shows the United States leading the way with 53 gold medals, followed by China (44) and hosts Japan (33).