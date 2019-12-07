Tristan Jarry spoils Phil Kessel's return as Penguins blank Coyotes

Tristan Jarry spoiled Phil Kessel’s return to Pittsburgh, turning aside all 33 shots to post his second consecutive shutout as the Penguins edged the Arizona Coyotes 2-0 Friday night.

Kessel helped Pittsburgh to back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 2016 and 2017 before being traded to the Coyotes in exchange for Alex Galchenyuk last summer. He received a rousing ovation during the first period and played 21 inspired minutes but couldn’t solve Jarry.

Jarry won for the fifth time in six starts and is making a serious case to supplant Matt Murray as Pittsburgh’s top goaltender.

Evgeni Malkin broke a scoreless tie 7:13 into the third period to put the Penguins in front, notching his seventh goal of the season.

Brandon Tanev chipped in an empty netter with two seconds remaining as Pittsburgh won its fifth straight meeting with the Coyotes.

Antti Raanta finished with 24 saves but couldn’t quite match Jarry, who stole the show during Kessel’s highly anticipated return.

Kessel had 110 goals and 193 assists in four highly productive seasons with the Penguins. His lethal shot and underrated passing played a vital role in Pittsburgh’s resurgence, and his rumpled persona off the ice made the sometimes mercurial Kessel a fan favorite.

Capitals 3, Ducks 2

In Anaheim, Jakub Vrana scored the game-winning goal and also had an assist, and Braden Holtby made 27 saves to lead Washington to its sixth straight victory by beating the Ducks.

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Travis Boyd also scored goals and John Carlson added his 32nd assist for Washington, which swept the three California teams on a road trip for the first time in franchise history.

The Capitals also improved their NHL best road record to 14-2-1.

Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and an assist, and Adam Henrique also scored for Anaheim. Ryan Miller finished with 33 saves.

In Other Games

Blackhawks 2, Devils 1 (SO)

Oilers 2, Kings 1

Canadiens 2, Rangers 1