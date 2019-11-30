NFL bans Cardinals CB Josh Shaw for betting on games

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Josh Shaw is the first NFL player suspended for gambling on games in 35 years. | AP

NEW YORK – Arizona Cardinals cornerback Josh Shaw has been suspended through at least the end of the 2020 season for betting on NFL games on multiple occasions this season, the first time in more than 35 years a player has been banned for gambling.

The little-known Shaw hasn’t played for the Cardinals this season after being placed on injured reserve following an injury during the preseason.

His suspension comes as the NFL — and other U.S. sports leagues — enter an era when legal sports gambling is spreading across the country and gaining mainstream acceptance. For pro sports to coexist with gambling, they must avoid the scandal that would arise from betting by players and others who can directly affect the outcome of games.

“The continued success of the NFL depends directly on each of us doing everything necessary to safeguard the integrity of the game and the reputations of all who participate in the league. At the core of this responsibility is the longstanding principle that betting on NFL games, or on any element of a game, puts at risk the integrity of the game, damages public confidence in the NFL, and is forbidden under all circumstances,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “If you work in the NFL in any capacity, you may not bet on NFL football.”

The league announced the suspension Friday. Shaw was banned for at least the rest of this season and the entire 2020 season. He can petition for reinstatement on Feb. 15, 2021.

