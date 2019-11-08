New Zealand's Sonny Bill Williams celebrates with his daughter after the Rugby World Cup bronze final on Nov. 1 at Tokyo Stadium. | REUTERS

Rugby

Sonny Bill Williams confirms return to rugby league, joins Toronto Wolfpack

AFP-JIJI

WELLINGTON – Code-hopping All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams confirmed Friday he is returning to rugby league and will join the Toronto Wolfpack in a deal that could make him the richest player in either code.

The two-time rugby union World Cup winner said he had signed a two-year deal with the English Super League debutant, but made no mention of the salary package.

However, details of the switch have been leaked to the media over the past week with the 34-year-old said to be earning £2.6 million a year ($3.3 million) which would be a record deal for either of the rival rugby codes.

“I’d like to thank all those fans in New Zealand and around the world who have supported me,” Williams said when announcing the move.

“I’d also like to thank everyone involved in the All Blacks family. I never dreamed that I’d play in the black jersey for 10 years playing alongside some of the legends of the game, and I’m grateful for the support of so many people in helping me grow as a footy player over that time.

“I’ve enjoyed every moment being with the brothers and that will be the biggest thing I will miss: the camaraderie and fun with my fellow players and being privileged to suit up with them and go out and do what we love. It’s been a pleasure.”

Williams, who has been plagued by injury in recent years, played 58 Tests for the All Blacks and was a member of the World Cup winning sides in 2011 and 2015.

He played for the All Blacks Sevens at the 2016 Olympics, is a New Zealand boxing champion and is a former New Zealand rugby league international.

He came to prominence playing for the Canterbury Bulldogs in the Australian National Rugby League competition before switching to union in 2010.

He returned to the NRL in 2013 to join the Sydney Roosters and also played in the New Zealand side that lost Rugby League World Cup final to Australia that year before returning to union for a second term.

Toronto — backed by the Australian oil tycoon David Argyle — will play its first Super League game against Castleford on Feb. 2.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST RUGBY STORIES

England players stand during the national anthems before the 2019 Rugby World Cup Final in Yokohama.
Eddie Jones' England to return to Japan for two-test tour in 2020
England will return to Japan in July to face the Brave Blossoms in a two-test series, the RFU announced on Friday. Both sides excelled at the rugby World Cup as host Japan reached the qu...
Image Not Available
Scotland sanctioned for comments at RWC before Typhoon Hagibis
The Scottish Rugby Union has been found guilty of misconduct for inappropriate and ill-judged comments before its Rugby World Cup match with Japan and the arrival of Typhoon Hagibis. An ...
Springboks captain Siya Kolisi (left) and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa hold the Web Ellis Cup in Pretoria on Thursday. The visit by the national team signifies the start of the Springboks' national trophy tour that will see the trophy being paraded in Johannesburg, Durban, East London, Port Elizabeth and Cape Town. AFP-JIJI
This is for you, South Africa: Springboks start trophy tour
With captain Siya Kolisi telling ordinary South Africans that the victory and the spoils were for them, the Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks started a five-day tour on Thursday to take the tro...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

New Zealand's Sonny Bill Williams celebrates with his daughter after the Rugby World Cup bronze final on Nov. 1 at Tokyo Stadium. | REUTERS

, , ,