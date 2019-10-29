Mohamed Ali Rashwan (center), silver medalist in the men's open class category at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, attends a ceremony to receive Japan's spring 2019 Order of the Rising Sun decoration in Cairo on Monday. | KYODO

More Sports / Judo

Japan honors former Egyptian judoka Mohamed Ali Rashwan with Order of the Rising Sun, Silver Rays

Kyodo

CAIRO – Egyptian former judoka Mohamed Ali Rashwan, lauded for his role in a famous gold-medal bout against Yasuhiro Yamashita at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, received a prestigious Japanese award in a ceremony in Cairo on Monday.

Rashwan, 63, received the Order of the Rising Sun, Silver Rays at the residence of the Japanese ambassador to Egypt, after becoming a recipient of spring decorations conferred by the emperor for his longtime efforts to spread judo.

During the gold-medal match against Yamashita at the Los Angeles Games, Rashwan refrained from targeting his opponent’s injured right calf, a decision that cost him gold but won him the respect of the sporting world for his demonstration of great sportsmanship.

Yamashita, 62, who serves as the chief of the Japanese Olympic Committee, sent a video for the ceremony where he looked back at their match 35 years ago and congratulated Rashwan, saying he is an important person in the world of judo.

The Egyptian took note of his unbreakable bond with Yamashita and expressed a wish that he can continue his close relationship with Japan.

Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports, Ashraf Sobhy, also attended the ceremony, while Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, who for a time studied in Egypt, sent a congratulatory message.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Pittsburgh's James Conner tries to avoid a tackle by Miami's Raekwon McMillan in the fourth quarter on Monday night.
Dolphins blow lead, fall to 0-7
The Miami Dolphins continue to make progress following a horrific start to the season, but they remain winless after a 27-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night. Miami has l...
Noboru Kanehara, president of the All Japan Taekwondo Association, speaks to the media after an extraordinary board meeting in Tokyo on Monday.
Taekwondo officials call for board to resign
The All Japan Taekwondo Association decided Monday to call for the mass resignation of its entire board of directors, including President Noboru Kanehara, amid an ongoing dispute with athletes over...
Image Not Available
New York City street named after women's judo pioneer Rena Kanokogi
A street in New York City has been named after the late Rena "Rusty" Kanokogi, an American woman known as the "mother of women's judo," for her efforts to make the sport an Olympic event.

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Mohamed Ali Rashwan (center), silver medalist in the men's open class category at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, attends a ceremony to receive Japan's spring 2019 Order of the Rising Sun decoration in Cairo on Monday. | KYODO

, , ,