Marin Honda, Keiji Tanaka sustain minor injuries in traffic accident in Canada

Figure skaters Marin Honda and Keiji Tanaka were involved in a car accident on Tuesday and treated for minor injuries, the Japan Skating Federation said.

On Thursday, JSF director Yoshiko Kobayashi said the two skaters entered in the Friday-Sunday Skate Canada were on their way back to their hotel following an unofficial practice session when their taxi rear-ended the car in front and was also struck from behind by another vehicle.

Honda injured her right shin and forehead and was taken by ambulance to hospital where the 18-year-old was medically cleared to compete. The collision left Tanaka with a sore knee but he is now skating without discomfort, Kobayashi said.

Honda, winner of the women’s world junior title in 2016, wore a support brace on her right leg as she practiced on Thursday, but she reassured reporters, saying, “I decided to compete and I’m going all the way to the end.”

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old Tanaka, who was on the men’s national team at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, confirmed there were no serious injuries, saying, “I’m going to try not to think about it too much.”

Skate Canada, the second competition in the annual ISU Grand Prix series, starts Friday with the short programs for women, men and pairs, as well as the rhythm dance.