Japan routs Tajikistan in 2022 World Cup qualifier

Japan claimed its third straight win in the second round of Asian qualifying for the 2022 World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Tajikistan on Tuesday.

Takumi Minamino scored the first goal in the second half on a header. He finished with two goals, while Takuma Asano also scored.

Both teams entered the match at Republican Central Stadium having won their first two Group F fixtures, with Japan leading on goal difference after beating Myanmar 2-0 and Mongolia 6-0. The Samurai Blue will next play Kyrgyzstan on Nov. 14 in Bishkek.

In other matches, South Korea and North Korea remain tied on points atop Group H following a scoreless draw in Pyongyang.

The second round of Asian qualifying ends next June.