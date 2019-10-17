Rugby

Air New Zealand offers 'safety tips' for Irish rugby fans

AFP-JIJI

WELLINGTON – Air New Zealand has offered Irish rugby fans some tongue-in-cheek “safety tips” before the countries face off in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals at Tokyo Stadium on Saturday.

The highly tipped All Blacks are straining not to seem cocky ahead of the match, but the national flag carrier has no such qualms, urging Ireland fans to brace for impact.

In a made-to-go-viral online ad, “flight attendants” give a safety briefing in a house occupied by an increasingly forlorn trio of Irish supporters, telling them “to lean forward into the crouch position with your head in your hands” in the event of an early New Zealand try.

New Zealand is the favorite to win the clash and go on to lift the Webb Ellis Cup for an unprecedented third successive time.

But the Southern Hemisphere side has struggled in recent head-to-head games with the Irish.

“Having won two out of the last three games, some Irish supporters may be expecting a pleasant journey,” the faux flight attendants note.

“However, we happen to think you might be in for some upcoming turbulence.

“Should the game go down to the wire, an oxygen mask will automatically drop down. Otherwise, please remain seated until your disappointment has come to a complete halt.”

“Anything to add @AerLingus?” the company tweeted, taunting Ireland’s national flag carrier into a response.

Air New Zealand posted the advert on its Twitter.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST RUGBY STORIES

New Zealand's Brodie Retallick looks to pass the ball during a training session in Tokyo on Tuesday. The All Blacks face Ireland in a Rugby World Cup quarterfinal on Saturday at Tokyo Stadium.
Lock Brodie Retallick back for All Blacks against Ireland
Lock Brodie Retallick has returned for the All Blacks in arguably their strongest side for Saturday's World Cup quarterfinal against Ireland at Tokyo Stadium. The three-time world champi...
England's George Ford (center) is seen in action against Argentina on Oct. 5 in a Rugby World Cup match at Tokyo Stadium. Ford was named to the bench for England's quarterfinal match against Australia.
Eddie Jones drops George Ford to bench for England's Rugby World Cup showdown with Australia
England coach Eddie Jones insisted flyhalf George Ford has a "significant role to play" on Thursday after he dropped him to the bench for Saturday's World Cup quarterfinal against Australia. For...
Ireland's Robbie Henshaw (left) carries the ball against Samoa on Oct. 12 in a Rugby World Cup match in Fukuoka.
Ireland's Robbie Henshaw replaces Bundee Aki for clash with All Blacks
Ireland's Robbie Henshaw will replace banned center Bundee Aki for their World Cup quarterfinal against defending champion New Zealand on Saturday. Aki was banned for three games for a h...

, , , , , ,