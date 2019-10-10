Israel Folau offered to apologize for incendiary comments

Former Wallabies star Israel Folau offered a public apology over his anti-gay social media posts and agreed to allow Rugby Australia to review future posts before uploading them, court documents show.

The devoutly Christian fullback was fired in May for posting on Instagram that “hell awaits” gay people and others he considers sinners.

Folau, 30, is pursuing legal action against Rugby Australia and NSW Rugby, claiming he was unlawfully dismissed under legislation that disallows sackings because of a person’s religion.

The Super Rugby record try-scorer had been on a Aus$1 million-a-year ($690,000), four-year deal.

In court documents made public Thursday, Folau’s lawyers said he offered a series of concessions to Rugby Australia for what they called a “low-level” breach of the governing body’s code of conduct. These included paying a fine to Rugby Australia, serving a four-week suspension, and “submitting to mentoring sessions about how he could practice his faith publicly and how he could best articulate his religious views and beliefs on social media.”