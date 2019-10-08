Riot police officers detain a man during an anti-government protest in front of a police station in the Mong Kok district of Hong Kong on Monday. | REUTERS

China halts NBA preseason broadcasts as anger mounts over Hong Kong tweet

AFP-JIJI, Bloomberg, Kyodo, Staff Report

SHANGHAI – China’s state-run broadcaster said Tuesday it would “immediately suspend” plans to broadcast a pair of NBA pre-season exhibition games being staged in China this week as the fallout grew over an NBA’s executive’s tweet in support of protesters in Hong Kong.

“We believe that any comments that challenge national sovereignty and social stability is not within the scope of freedom of speech,” China Central Television said on its social media account.

“To this end, CCTV’s Sports Channel has decided to immediately suspend plans to broadcast the NBA preseason (China Games) and will immediately investigate all cooperation and communication involving the NBA.”

The NBA is under pressure after Daryl Morey, general manager of the Houston Rockets, tweeted an image of a slogan supporting Hong Kong’s ongoing protest movement on Friday. While the message was quickly deleted, it sparked fury from supporters of the communist government, casting a shadow on one of China’s favorite teams.

The backlash in one of the NBA’s biggest markets has transformed what was supposed to be a high-profile promotional week for the league in one of its biggest markets, into a public-relations disaster.

Celebrities and fans said they would skip the exhibition games this week in China, where top stars like LeBron James were scheduled to play, while an NBA charity event at a Shanghai primary school was canceled Tuesday.

The anger broadened beyond the Rockets to the entire league after Commissioner Adam Silver tried to defend Morey.

Acknowledging the economic impact from the tweet, he said in Tokyo that as a “values-based organization, I want to make it clear that Daryl Morey is supported in terms of his ability to exercise his freedom of expression.”

The comment added fuel to the flames after Chinese sponsors including sportswear maker Li Ning Co. suspended ties with the Rockets and broadcasters stopped airing their games. Sports forum Hupu said it has blocked all Rockets-related news, streaming and comments.

Friday’s tweet spurred a rapid and furious backlash in China and raised questions over the lengths to which sports organizations and businesses will go to in order to placate one of the world’s largest and most lucrative markets.

The controversy threatened to overshadow the NBA’s return to Japan for the first time since 2003, with the Rockets scheduled to face the reigning league champion Raptors in two games at Saitama Arena this week.

