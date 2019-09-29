Georgia outmuscles Uruguay in Pool D rout

Los Teros pulled off a historic upset of Fiji in their opening game of the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Doing it again in their second game, however, proved to be too daunting of a task, especially with a short turnaround.

Georgia scored five tries as it overpowered Uruguay 33-7 in a Pool D game before a full-house crowd of 24,895 at Kumagaya Rugby Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Playing under sweltering conditions in a city known for its summer heat, Georgia outplayed the fatigued South Americans and capitalized on its size and power.

“We knew it would be a hard game,” Georgia captain Jaba Bregvadze said after the game. “So we spoke everyday in preparation, not to make ourselves proud but more to make all Georgians proud and all Georgians back at home who watched our game early in the morning (more interested).”

Uruguay (1-1) stunned the world with a 30-27 win over Fiji in Kamaishi, Iwate Prefecture, last Wednesday, but was forced to face the Georgians with two fewer days of rest than its opponents. Uruguay was held to just one try, which came in the first half.

“We knew it was going to be like that since we qualified,” Uruguay captain Juan Gaminara said. “Those are the rules.”

Georgia (1-1), which fell 43-14 against Wales last Monday, posted its first win of the tournament. The Lelos also picked up a bonus point for scoring more than four tries.

Georgia flanker Otari Giorgadze, who scored a try in the first half, was selected as Man of the Match.