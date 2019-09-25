Tennis

Novak Djokovic expects to play in Tokyo

AFP-JIJI

BELGRADE – World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who was forced out of the U.S. Open with a shoulder injury, is back in training and will play in Tokyo next week, a member of his press team told AFP.

The 32-year-old Serbian star has “started to train and the situation with his shoulder is a bit better,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier this month Djokovic was forced to pull out of his U.S. Open fourth round clash with three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka due to a nagging injury in his left shoulder.

Serbia’s media quoted Djokovic as saying he had been “training without pain for two days already.”

His return means he could play out the season and hold off a challenge from U.S. Open winner Rafael Nadal for his spot at the top of the rankings.

“It makes me very optimistic that I could play until the end of the season as I planned,” Djokovic was quoted as saying.

