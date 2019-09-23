Russian players train during the captain's run on Monday at Kumagaya Rugby Stadium in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture. | AFP-JIJI

Rugby

Russia's confidence to be tested in Samoa match after loss in opener

Kyodo

Russia’s confidence will be tested in its second Pool A match against Samoa on Tuesday after suffering a shattering 30-10 loss to host Japan in the opener of the Rugby World Cup.

Russia head coach Lyn Jones said the key in prevailing over Samoa will be “recovery, fresh legs and confidence” as the Bears will face the Pacific islanders at Kumagaya Rugby Stadium following a mere four-day turnaround since Friday’s clash with the Brave Blossoms.

“Samoa will be different in attack and defense than Japan,” Jones said. “We must also be much aware of one-on-one threats from the Samoa players. They are a very dangerous team.”

Russia will be desperate for its first World Cup win after having only qualified for one tournament in 2011, losing all four four pool games.

Jones has selected the same 23-man lineup that faced Japan at Tokyo Stadium for the Samoa game.

“I think everybody played well and deserved an opportunity against Samoa,” Jones said.

Eight of Samoa’s starting 15 are making their World Cup debut, including captain Chris Vui, while coach Vaeluaga Steve Jackson will also lead a team for the first time at the tournament.

“I’m pretty excited. For most of the boys, it’s their first time. I’m pretty excited, and you want them to be excited and nervous, but I want them to play the way they have been,” Jackson said.

Among the few who have had previous World Cup experience, flyhalf Tusi Pisi, who plays for Toyota Industries Shuttles in Japan’s Top League, is the oldest Samoan to play in a Rugby World Cup at 37 years and 268 days.

Samoa may not have a wealth of experience, but the team is motivated to escape the pool stage for the first time since the 1999 World Cup. Manu Samoa reached the quarterfinals at the 1991 and 1995 tournaments.

“We’ve got a great culture in our team, and it’s the Samoan way, and it makes my job a lot easier because it’s pretty relaxed,” Jackson said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST RUGBY STORIES

Scotland flanker Hamish Watson is taken off the pitch to receive medical attention during his team's Pool A match against Ireland and Scotland in Yokohama on Sunday.
Scotland's Hamish Watson ruled out of World Cup with knee injury
Scotland suffered a major blow on Monday when key flanker Hamish Watson was ruled out of the Rugby World Cup with a knee injury. The 27-year-old, who plays his club rugby for Edinburgh, ...
Australia's Reece Hodge (right) and Fiji's Semi Radradra compete for a ball during their Rugby World Cup contest on Saturday in Sapporo.
Australians upset after Fiji lodges complaint over tackle by Reece Hodge
Australia coach Michael Cheika accused Fiji of going behind his back on Monday after the Fijians referred Wallabies wing Reece Hodge for disciplinary action over a heavy tackle which left Peceli...
New Zealand-born Michael Leitch (left) and Lomano Lemeki are two of 16 foreign-born players representing Japan at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.
Foreign-born players uniting Brave Blossoms at Rugby World Cup
Weak rules over eligibility to play for a country is one of the characteristics of rugby, and the Japan team is no exception in capitalizing on the benefits of it in seeking to reach the knockou...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Russian players train during the captain's run on Monday at Kumagaya Rugby Stadium in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,