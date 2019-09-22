Japan's rhythmic gymnastics team performs in the group five-balls category at the world championships in Baku on Sunday. The team, known as 'Fairy Japan,' took first for the country's first-ever gold medal in the competition. | KYODO

More Sports / Gymnastics

'Fairy Japan' wins first group world championship gold

Kyodo

BAKU – Japan won its first group world championship in rhythmic gymnastics on Sunday, capturing the group five balls competition along with a silver in three hoops and two clubs.

Japan’s entry in the group competition, “Fairy Japan”, won the nation’s first silver medal in the group overall competition at the worlds in Azerbaijan’s capital on Saturday.

In Sunday’s group five balls final, Fairy Japan scored 29.550 points to finish 0.200 points ahead of second-place Bulgaria. Russia was third.

Fairy Japan came close to winning another gold in the three hoops and two pairs of clubs final, scoring 29.400 points, 0.050 behind Russia. Italy was third.

