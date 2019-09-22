Hinako Shibuno poses with her trophy after winning the Descente Ladies Tokai Classic in Mihama, Aichi Prefecture. | KYODO

British Open champ Hinako Shibuno overcomes record deficit in win

Kyodo

MIHAMA, AICHI PREF. – Hinako Shibuno, who this summer became the second Japanese golfer to capture an overseas major tournament, matched a Japan LPGA tour record by overcoming an eight-stroke deficit on Sunday to win the Descente Ladies Tokai Classic.

Starting the day in 20th place, eight strokes off the pace at Shinminami Aichi Country Club’s Mihama course, the 20-year-old Women’s British Open champion fired an 8-under-par 64 to seal her first win in seven weeks.

With a large crowd of 8,442 on hand to see the tour rookie, Shibuno sealed her third win this season and broke the ¥100 million ($930,000) mark in domestic earnings. Shibuno finished with a three-day total of 13-under-par 203.

She became just the second golfer since the Japan women’s tour was established in 1988 to overcome such a large final-round deficit.

