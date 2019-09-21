Naomi Osaka hits a forehand return in the Pan Pacific Open women's singles semifinals on Saturday in Osaka. | REUTERS

Tennis

Naomi Osaka advances to Pan Pacific Open final

AFP-JIJI, Kyodo

OSAKA – Naomi Osaka beat Elise Mertens of Belgium on Saturday to reach the final of the Pan Pacific Open, thrilling her Japanese fans in the city of her birth.

Top seed Osaka dispatched No. 9 seed Mertens 6-4, 6-1 to reach her first final since winning the Australian Open.

The pair both held their serves for the first set until Osaka broke Mertens in the 10th game.

Osaka, 21, rounded into form in the second, and after the pair traded early breaks, won the last four games of the match to sprint to victory in just over an hour.

“It’s been kind of rough like the past couple of months so I’m really glad that I made it to the final,” she said.

She tried to stay calm because the 23-year-old Belgian player is “an amazing player and it’s so hard to hit her balls,” she said.

Earlier in the day, Osaka saw off Yulia Putintseva in straight sets in a delayed match was rained out on Friday , even as she was tricked at times by the Kazakh player’s slices and drop shots.

“For me, I learned a lot from when I played her at Wimbledon, and I know that a hard court is where I feel most comfortable,” Osaka told reporters after beating Putintseva.

In her two previous Pan Pacific finals, Osaka lost to Caroline Wozniacki and Karolina Pliskova in Tokyo in 2016 and 2018, respectively.

Misaki Doi, whose quarterfinal against Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova was suspended on Friday in the first set, fell 6-2, 6-2 after play was resumed on Saturday.

Her challenger in the final will be Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia, 28, who ousted former world No. 1 Angelique Kerber of Germany 6-3, 6-3.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST TENNIS STORIES

Kei Nishikori is coping with pain in his right elbow and arm that will force him to miss the Rakuten Japan Open.
Kei Nishikori to skip Rakuten Japan Open due to elbow, arm injury
Kei Nishikori announced Saturday that he will skip the upcoming Rakuten Japan Open and Shanghai Masters due to pain in his right arm and elbow. "I have some good news and some bad news. ...
Team Europe's Roger Federer (left) and Rafael Nadal pose for a photograph during gala night on Thursday at the Laver Cup in Geneva.
Roger Federer, John McEnroe push for Laver Cup's place in team tennis
Team events are having quite the resurgence on the men's tennis circuit, with three different competitions scheduled in the next four months. What's still unclear, though, is whether they can al...
Misaki Doi hits a return to Donna Vekic in their Pan Pacific Open second-round match on Thursday in Osaka. Doi defeated Vekic 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.
Camila Giorgi, Misaki Doi post upsets in Pan Pacific Open second round
Camila Giorgi dropped just three games to upset third-seeded Sloane Stephens 6-0, 6-3 in the second round of the Pan Pacific Open on Thursday. The unseeded Italian, who reached the semif...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Naomi Osaka hits a forehand return in the Pan Pacific Open women's singles semifinals on Saturday in Osaka. | REUTERS

, ,