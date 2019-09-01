Liverpool, Man City continue strong starts

Liverpool maintained its perfect start to the Premier League season with a 3-0 win at Burnley to retake first place from Manchester City, which beat Brighton earlier Saturday.

Liverpool has now won 13 straight Premier League games, a club record, dating back to last season when the Reds missed out on the title, won by City, despite amassing 97 points.

Another titanic title race between the two looks to be brewing as Liverpool withstood an early Burnley assault before scoring two goals in four minutes to take the game away from the Clarets.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross looped in off Chris Wood for a fortunate opener, but Burnley had a hand in its own downfall for the second goal as Ben Mee presented the ball to Roberto Firmino and the Brazilian teed up Sadio Mane to slot home.

Firmino added Liverpool’s third himself 10 minutes from time.

“In moments we played really, really good football. Everything was there,” said Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

“Very early when I came in I told everyone that we want to create our own history and that is what the boys do week in, week out. We had a tricky preseason so I didn’t expect these first four games.”

City’s 4-0 victory came at a cost as influential center-back Aymeric Laporte was stretchered off with a knee injury that looks set to rule him out for the foreseeable future.

“He has gone to the hospital. Tomorrow we will know exactly what he has. I think he will be out for a while,” said City manager Pep Guardiola.

Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring after just two minutes at Etihad Stadium before Sergio Aguero blasted high into the net just before the break.

The Argentine produced another sublime finish to curl into the top corner for his second 10 minutes into the second half before Bernardo Silva completed the scoring.

United supporters must wish they had some of their local rivals’ firepower as Southampton held on for a 1-1 draw at St. Mary’s despite playing the last 17 minutes, plus stoppage time, a man down after Kevin Danso’s red card.

Daniel James had given the visitors the perfect start with his third goal in four appearances for United, but Jannik Vestergaard headed home an equalizer just before the hour mark.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have now failed to win in their last three games and have won just one of their last 10 dating to last season.

“We’ve been dominating, creating chances and just haven’t been clinical in front of goal to win the games,” said Solskjaer.

“It’s not a dip in form, (but) it’s a dip in results definitely.”

Frank Lampard is still waiting for his first win at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea manager after the Blues threw away a 2-0 half-time lead given to them by Tammy Abraham.

Sheffield hit back at the start of the second half through Callum Robinson and Kurt Zouma’s own goal a minute from time earned the visitors an unlikely point in a 2-2 draw.