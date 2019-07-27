Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa scores four goals in rout of Real Madrid

Diego Costa scored four goals as Real Madrid was embarrassed 7-3 by rival Atletico Madrid in the final match of their United States tour on Friday.

Real fielded a strong side once again, with new signings Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic starting up front and Gareth Bale again on the bench, but trailed 5-0 at the end of a shambolic first half.

Atletico fielded a host of new arrivals, including club record signing Joao Felix, who immediately caught Real cold on the counter before playing Costa in for his opening goal in the first minute.

The €120 million ($133 million) signing Felix got among the goals himself seven minutes later before Angel Correa, an early substitute for the injured Alvaro Morata, shocked Real with a third in the 19th minute.

Saul Niguez capitalized on more slack defending from Real to thread through to Costa who fired in the fourth with just 28 minutes on the clock.

Costa capped a disastrous half for Real in stoppage time, winning a penalty before converting from the spot.

“We started the game very poorly. In a top-level match such as this, we had a very bad start, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said. “The players are well aware and they’re disappointed.

“We don’t need to dwell on it, this is a preseason game. They were better in every respect and that’s all there is to it.”

The punishment did not stop after the break, as Felix again fed Costa six minutes into the second half before Nacho pulled one back for Real near the hour mark.

The Costa onslaught ended abruptly, with he and Real’s Dani Carvajal both red-carded for fighting, adding further drama to an incredible friendly.

Vitolo added a fine seventh for Atletico, before Karim Benzema and Javi Hernandez scored late for Real to avoid what would have been the side’s biggest defeat to its city rival in a competitive match.

Welsh star Gareth Bale — reportedly on the verge of a lucrative move to Chinese Super League outfit Jiangsu Suning — was sent on with less than half an hour remaining but couldn’t provide a spark.

Humbled Real Madrid heads home with no wins from its three games in the United States.

In other soccer news, Belgian international defender Thomas Vermaelen has become the latest high profile player to move to the J. League’s Vissel Kobe, according to a report in the Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.

The 33-year-old, whose contract with Barcelona has now expired, will team up with David Silva, Lucas Podolski and his former Barca captain Andres Iniesta.

Vermaelen, who is reported to have turned down an offer to join Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht, passed his medical and visited the club’s training complex.

Vermaelen began his career at Ajax before moving on to Arsenal and Barcelona with a loan spell at Roma.

He has played 74 times for Belgium, most recently in the 3-0 Euro qualifier win against Scotland in June.