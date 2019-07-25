The pack races during the 18th stage of the Tour de France between Embrun and Valloire on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

Two cyclists booted out of Tour de France after getting into an altercation

AP

GAP, FRANCE - Two riders, including a teammate of defending Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas, have been kicked out of the race after they got into an altercation that both teams said was minor and unworthy of such a harsh penalty.

Cycling governing body UCI and race organizers said on Wednesday that Thomas’ Ineos teammate Luke Rowe and Tony Martin, who rides in support of Jumbo-Visma leader Steven Kruijswijk, were disqualified.

The decision is a blow for both Thomas and Kruijswijk, who were respectively second and third in the overall standings behind race leader Julian Alaphilippe ahead of three tough Alpine stages where they will need strong support.

Martin and Rowe appeared to shove each other close to the finish of the 200-km Stage 17 to Gap in the Col de la Sentinelle. Martin shoulder-barged Rowe, who then chased him and pushed a hand on Rowe’s neck.

