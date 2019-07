Daiya Seto claims men's 200-meter individual medley title at world championships

Daiya Seto captured the men’s 200-meter individual medley title at the FINA World Swimming Championships on Thursday night. He completed the race in 1 minute, 56.14 seconds.

Jeremy Desplanches of Switzerland took silver. Chase Kalisz, the 2017 champion, earned bronze, ending the Americans’ streak of winning at eight consecutive worlds.

With the victory, Seto became the first Japanese swimmer to book a ticket for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Seto finished 0.42 seconds ahead of Desplanches.

The 25-year-old Seto was world champion in the 400 IM in 2013 and 2015, before slipping to bronze in 2017.

“Since I lost in 2017, I’ve been trying different things, and little by little those challenges have paid off,” Seto said.

“My condition is really good. I had also been aiming for gold in the 200, since I got here and saw how things were and how well I was swimming, I thought I could swim a personal best.”

He claimed silver in the 200-meter butterfly on Wednesday, finishing behind new world record-holder Kristof Milak of Hungary.

Caeleb Dressel led all the way in winning the 100-meter freestyle, earning the American his third gold and fourth medal overall.

Dressel touched in 46.96 seconds, the only man to dip under 47 seconds in the final. He was only 0.05 seconds off the 10-year-old world record of 46.91 set by Brazil’s Cesar Cielo.

Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers of Australia settled for silver in 47.08. Vladislav Grinev of Russia took bronze in 47.82.

Dressel tied for being quickest off the starting block and held off a challenge from Chalmers in the closing meters to defend the world title he won in 2017.

Dressel hopped on the lane rope, tossing his head back and his legs out in front of him in celebration.

Dressel’s other golds came in the 50 butterfly, a non-Olympic event, and the 4×100 free relay. He took silver in the mixed 4×100 medley relay.

In the women’s 200 butterfly, Boglarka Kapas of Hungary won in 2:06.78. U.S. teammates Hali Flickinger and Katie Drabot took silver and bronze, respectively, after coming in as the top two fastest qualifiers.

The U.S. earned a second gold in the women’s 50 backstroke, a non-Olympic event.

Olivia Smoliga won from Lane 2 after her more heralded teammate, Kathleen Baker, had the fastest qualifying time. Smoliga clocked 27.33 seconds. Baker faded to sixth.

In the semifinals of the men’s 200 breaststroke, Matthew Wilson of Australia equaled the world record of 2:06.67. His time matched the mark set by Ippei Watanabe in January 2017. Watanabe finished third in the same heat.