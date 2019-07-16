San Francisco's Brandon Crawford hits a solo home run against Colorado in the fourth inning on Monday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

Giants' Brandon Crawford belts three homers, knocks in nine runs in doubleheader sweep of Rockies

DENVER - Brandon Crawford capped a big day at the plate with a defensive gem.

Crawford homered three times and drove in nine runs over the course of two games Monday, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 2-1 in the nightcap to complete a sweep of a split doubleheader.

He finished off the offensive display with some sparkling glove work, making a diving stop of Nolan Arenado’s ninth-inning grounder and flipping the ball to second baseman Donovan Solano for a force out to help seal the Game 2 victory.

“He saved us with that play,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “That ball gets through, it’s first and third and (closer Will Smith) is in a tough spot there. Game-saving play. And to do that in the ninth inning of the second game, that’s impressive.”

Crawford followed Stephen Vogt’s homer off Chi Chi Gonzalez (0-2) leading off the fourth with one of his own. It was the second time on the day he was part of a back to back set.

In the first game, Crawford went 5-for-6 with two homers and tied a San Francisco team record with eight RBIs as the Giants scored a season high in runs in a 19-2 rout of the Rockies.

Dereck Rodriguez (4-5), recalled from Triple-A Sacramento prior to the second game, pitched five innings and allowed one run on four hits. He struck out six and walked none.

Rays 5, Yankees 4

In New York, Travis d’Arnaud hit three home runs, including a three-run shot with two outs in the ninth off Aroldis Chapman, and Tampa Bay topped the Yankees.

New York had been 49-0 this season when leading after eight innings.

Dodgers 16, Phillies 2

In Philadelphia, Cody Bellinger hit his 32nd and 33rd homers, Clayton Kershaw struck out seven in six innings and major league-leading Los Angeles routed the hosts.

Cardinals 7, Pirates 0

In St. Louis, Miles Mikolas pitched an eight-hit shutout and Tyler O’Neill smacked a pair of two-run homers.

Angels 9, Astros 6

In Anaheim, Albert Pujols got three hits and drove in three runs as Los Angeles remained unbeaten since the All-Star break by beating AL West-leading Houston.

Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani went 0-4 with a walk. He scored a run.

Red Sox 10, Blue Jays 8

Indians 8, Tigers 6

Reds 6, Cubs 3

Royals 5, White Sox 2

Braves 4, Brewers 2

