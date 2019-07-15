Marines infielder Brandon Laird celebrates with the team's mascots after Lotte's 6-5 win over the Lions on Monday at MetLife Dome in Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture. | KYODO

Baseball / Japanese Baseball

Brandon Laird connects on two-run homer in seventh to lift Marines over Lions

Kyodo

TOKOROZAWA, SAITAMA PREF. - Brandon Laird went deep for the go-ahead run in the seventh inning as the Chiba Lotte Marines came from behind to beat the Seibu Lions 6-5 in the Pacific League on Monday.

With the visitors trailing 5-4, Laird sent Kyle Martin’s 2-2 slider to the right of the MetLife Dome scoreboard for a two-run blast.

The 31-year-old Californian, who represented the PL in Japan’s All-Star Series on Friday and Saturday, said he had simply been aiming for “a good at-bat” before belting his 25th homer of the season.

“Martin’s a good pitcher, he throws hard. I was just making sure I had a good pitch to hit and didn’t miss it,” Laird said. “It felt great. It was a big situation. To start off the second half (of the season) like that, it’s a big win against a good team and hopefully we can just be ready tomorrow.”

Daiki Iwashita (4-2) got the win after a six-inning start in which he struck out two, while giving up five runs on eight hits and a pair of walks.

Naoya Masuda got his 17th save, while former Boston Red Sox pitcher Martin (2-4) was tagged with the loss.

The Lions had taken a 4-1 lead in the first inning after Sosuke Genda scored on a Tomoya Mori groundout, followed by an RBI double from Takeya Nakamura and a two-RBI single from Takumi Kuriyama.

The Marines drew level in the top of the second, with Tatsuhiro Tamura coming home on a Takashi Ogino sacrifice fly before Yudai Fujioka and Katsuya Kakunaka scored on a bases-loaded wild pitch from Lions starter Tatsuya Imai.

Yuji Kaneko scored Mori with a single to left in the bottom of the sixth, to put the Lions back up 5-4 and set the stage for Laird’s heroics.

