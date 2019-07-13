Former Mets star Dwight Gooden charged with drug possession

Former New York Mets pitcher Dwight Gooden has been charged with drug possession in New Jersey after a traffic stop last month.

Gooden’s car was stopped by police in Holmdel, about 30 km from New York, early on June 7 for failure to maintain a lane and driving too slow, according to a criminal complaint provided by the Monmouth County prosecutor’s office.

Two plastic baggies allegedly containing cocaine were found in the 54-year-old Gooden’s car. Gooden has been charged with cocaine possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence of drugs.

The New York Post was first to report on the criminal charges in a story published Friday.

Gooden’s attorney, William Petrillo, asked the public to “reserve judgment.”

He said that the former player “is a kind man with a generous heart, who continually volunteers his time doing charitable work. He is loved by many and has the full support of family and friends.”

Gooden is scheduled to make an initial court appearance July 23.

The ex-pitcher won the National League Cy Young Award while with the Mets in 1985 and was a member of the Mets’ 1986 World Series championship team. He also played for the New York Yankees.