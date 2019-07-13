Former MLB pitcher Dwight Gooden is seen in a March 2017 file photo. | AP

Baseball / MLB

Former Mets star Dwight Gooden charged with drug possession

AP

HOLMDEL, NEW JERSEY - Former New York Mets pitcher Dwight Gooden has been charged with drug possession in New Jersey after a traffic stop last month.

Gooden’s car was stopped by police in Holmdel, about 30 km from New York, early on June 7 for failure to maintain a lane and driving too slow, according to a criminal complaint provided by the Monmouth County prosecutor’s office.

Two plastic baggies allegedly containing cocaine were found in the 54-year-old Gooden’s car. Gooden has been charged with cocaine possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence of drugs.

The New York Post was first to report on the criminal charges in a story published Friday.

Gooden’s attorney, William Petrillo, asked the public to “reserve judgment.”

He said that the former player “is a kind man with a generous heart, who continually volunteers his time doing charitable work. He is loved by many and has the full support of family and friends.”

Gooden is scheduled to make an initial court appearance July 23.

The ex-pitcher won the National League Cy Young Award while with the Mets in 1985 and was a member of the Mets’ 1986 World Series championship team. He also played for the New York Yankees.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Chicago starter Yu Darvish pitches against Pittsburgh in the first inning on Friday.
Yu Darvish gets another no-decision; Angels toss combined no-hitter in rout of Mariners
Yu Darvish threw six innings of two-hit ball Friday to help lead the Chicago Cubs to a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Darvish struck out eight and issued a solitary walk, but a...
Pacific League slugger Hotaka Yamakawa, who normally plays for the Seibu Lions, belts a solo homer in the sixth inning in Game 1 of the NPB All-Star Series on Friday night at Tokyo Dome. The PL defeated the Central League 6-3.
PL outslugs CL in NPB All-Star Series opener
After watching the home run derby before the game, some Seibu Lions, past and present, put on a power show of their own. Lions catcher Tomoya Mori hit a two-run home run, teammate Hotaka ...
Tokyo Yakult Swallows All-Star pitcher Scott McGough poses for photographs after a game on Wednesday.
Swallows reliever Scott McGough thrilled to be late addition to CL All-Star team
Scott McGough was planning to use his time off during the All-Star break to head down to Enoshima, Kanagawa Prefecture. He was going to walk around and see the sights and then maybe relax on a b...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Former MLB pitcher Dwight Gooden is seen in a March 2017 file photo. | AP

, , , ,