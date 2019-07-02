Soccer

Kashima Antlers drawn to face Guangzhou Evergrande in ACL quarterfinals

AFP-JIJI

KUALA LUMPUR - The deefending champion Kashima Antlers face a tough showdown in the Asian Champions League quarterfinals after being drawn Tuesday against Fabio Cannavaro’s Guangzhou Evergrande, two-time winners of the competition.

The Urawa Reds, champions in 2007 and 2017, will take on Shanghai SIPG, who have never made it past the quarter-finals.

Kashima is aiming to become the first J. League side to win back-to-back titles in Asia’s premier soccer competition.

“It is our dream to win again, it is an important title for the club,” Kashima spokesman Ryugo Matsumoto told AFP after the draw at the Asian Football Confederation headquarters.

But he admitted it would be tough to beat Evergrande. As well as being coached by Italian World Cup winner Cannavaro, the Chinese giants boast top foreign names, including Brazilian midfielder Paulinho.

Evergrande will be hoping to improve on poor performances in recent years — they have not gone beyond the quarter-final stage since 2015.

Urawa may also have a fight on its hands in the quarterfinals, as well-heeled SIPG have a star-studded front line led by Brazil international Hulk.

The competition is split into two geographic zones, east and west, until the final.

The final lineup for the other two quarterfinals will be decided once the west zone completes matches in the round of 16.

All the quarterfinals are played over two legs in August and September.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford is seen in a February 2019 file photo.
Marcus Rashford signs four-year contract with Manchester United
Marcus Rashford has signed a four-year deal at Manchester United as the Premier League team tied down one of its most gifted young players. The deal was announced on Monday. The ...
Akira Nishino, seen in a June 2018 file photo, led Japan to the last 16 in the 2018 World Cup. Nishino will handle double duties as the new head coach of the Thailand national and under-23 teams, it was announced on Monday.
Ex-Japan boss Akira Nishino appointed coach of Thailand national, under-23 squads
Former Japan manager Akira Nishino is the new coach of the Thailand senior and under-23 teams. Nishino agreed to take the job on Monday after a four-hour meeting with Football Association...
Jubilo Iwata head coach Hideto Suzuki was appointed the club's new manager on Monday, replacing the resigned Hiroshi Nanami.
Hideto Suzuki replaces Hiroshi Nanami at Jubilo Iwata
Jubilo Iwata on Monday named head coach Hideto Suzuki as the new manager of the struggling J. League first-division club, replacing Hiroshi Nanami, who announced his resignation the previous day...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Kashima's Shoma Doi (left) and his Antlers teammates will face Guangzhou Evergrande in the Asian Champions League quarterfinals. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,