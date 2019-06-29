Akira Nishino attends match in Thailand amid reports of coaching job

Former Japan national team manager Akira Nishino attended a Thai League 1 soccer match on Saturday amid reports he will accept a job as head coach of Thailand’s national soccer team in the coming days.

Nishino attended the True Bangkok United-Sukhothai Football Club match at Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani Province.

Declining to discuss any potential new job, Nishino briefly told reporters upon his arrival that he just came to watch the game.

Some True Bangkok United players currently play for Thailand. The former Japan manager is scheduled to watch another match in Bangkok on Sunday.

Local media reported that Nishino, who led Japan to the round of 16 at the World Cup in Russia last year, will sign a contract with the Football Association of Thailand as early as next week.

Former Cerezo Osaka coach Yoon Jong-hwan from South Korea has also reportedly applied for the position as Thailand manager.