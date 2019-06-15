Brave Blossoms captain Michael Leitch runs during a workout in Tokyo this earlier this month. | AFP-JIJI

Rugby

Captain Michael Leitch says Brave Blossoms can make history at Rugby World Cup

AFP-JIJI

Japan captain Michael Leitch warned that the Brave Blossoms will fear no one at this year’s World Cup as the hosts target a place in the knockout stage for the first time.

The New Zealand-born flanker shot to fame four years ago when Japan won three games under Eddie Jones, including an astonishing 34-32 victory over two-time champion South Africa.

Just under 100 days before Japan kicks off the World Cup against Russia, Leitch is backing his side to make history.

“Our main objective is get out of the pool stages,” he said in an interview.

“Once we get out of there we’ve either got New Zealand or South Africa, and we’re not going to lay down for them either.”

Leitch’s bold decision not to kick for a draw with Japan trailing the Springboks by three points in the last minute of their 2015 opener in Brighton led to Karne Hesketh’s famous try — securing the World Cup’s biggest upset.

“That day I had a coffee with Eddie and he said ‘Just go with whatever you want to do!’ — that’s probably the best advice Eddie ever gave me,” said Leitch.

“If I was smart I would have retired then and there and gone into the Hall of Fame,” added the 30-year-old, who has become the face of Japanese rugby.

Leitch, who moved to Sapporo as a 15-year-old, credits Jones with laying the foundations for Japan’s success with his punishing training sessions.

“Back then we didn’t know what hard work was,” said the hulking back-row forward, who is currently recovering from a groin injury.

“Eddie was all about the finer details. We had to just turn up and train — and play exactly how we trained.”

But Leitch believes Japan —which also faces Ireland, Scotland and Samoa in Pool A this year — has improved under current coach Jamie Joseph.

“With Jamie’s style the players have a lot more responsibility and accountability for their actions,” said Leitch after a workout with the Top League’s Toshiba Brave Lupus.

“The team has a lot more attachment to what we’re doing this time around.”

But Leitch, who is targeting a return at next month’s Pacific Nations Cup, played down the pressure on Japan to progress from its group after its 2015 heroics.

“There’s a lot of expectation,” he admitted. “But I don’t see that as pressure. I’m quietly confident we’ll get the job done.”

Leitch predicted that Japan’s tournament opener on Sept. 20 could be its most difficult test, noting how it only beat the Russians by five points last November.

“That will be the hardest game — coming up against Russia, the mental game,” he said.

“That’s the game they’re targeting,” added Leitch. “If they’re going to beat someone it’s going to be Japan, so we’ve got to be ready.”

LATEST RUGBY STORIES

World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin (front, left), World Rugby COO Brett Gosper (front, second from left) and Rugby World Cup Organizing Committee President Fujio Mitarai (front, right) participate in a countdown event for the 2019 Rugby World Cup on Wednesday in Tokyo.
World Rugby confident JRFU strife won't impact World Cup
World Rugby bosses said Wednesday they are not concerned by the recent upheaval within the Japan Rugby Football Union and that it will not impact this year's World Cup. They also pledged...
Image Not Available
All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick signs with Top League's Kobelco Steelers
All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick, the 2014 World Rugby Player of the Year, has signed a deal with the Kobe Kobelco Steelers, the Top League team said Wednesday. Retallick will join the S...
Elliot Daly runs with the ball during an England training session on Nov. 14, 2018, at Pennyhill Park in Bagshot, England.
Four main factors stand out when assembling squad for World Cup
It's 100 days to go until the Rugby World Cup, and all the countries are about to get their players together for training. With England, we get ours on July 8 and then we'll have three f...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Brave Blossoms captain Michael Leitch runs during a workout in Tokyo this earlier this month. | AFP-JIJI

, ,