Gary Woodland takes lead, ties U.S. Open record

Gary Woodland was playing so well on Friday in the U.S. Open that he didn’t want to give away any shots. He wound up stealing one at the end for another record at Pebble Beach and a 36-hole lead for the second time in the last four majors.

Woodland kept bogeys off his card with a 15-foot par putt on the tough eighth hole. His final drive was seemingly perfect until it settled into a deep divot in the fairway, 217 yards away. One of golf’s most athletic figures gouged it out with a 7-iron onto the front of the green, then could only smile as he holed the 50-foot birdie putt.

His 6-under 65 matched the U.S. Open record at Pebble Beach for the second time in two days, a testament to a course that was only slightly firmer, but still soft enough under a heavy marine layer with so much condensation it felt like a ligt mist.

Woodland was at 9-under 133, beating by one shot the 36-hole record at Pebble Beach that Tiger Woods set in his record romp in 2000.

The difference: Woods had a six-shot lead in 2000. Woodland’s margin was only two shots over Justin Rose, who had a 70.

“I felt in control of my whole game,” Woodland said.

Louis Oosthuizen didn’t make a par on the back nine until the final hole in his wild round of 70 and was three shots behind.

The weekend remains a mystery.

Rory McIlroy, who kept it together right when it looked as though his round was getting away from him, felt the course was a little faster and could really speed up on the weekend. He was among 10 players separated by five shots halfway through a U.S. Open that so far has run smoothly.

That list includes two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka, who made two late birdies for another 69 and was five shots behind.

“I feel great. I’m excited. I’ve got a chance. That’s all you can ask for,” Koepka said. “I just need to make a few putts. Sometimes the hole just needs to open up. If I can get off to a good start tomorrow, have that feeling where the hole’s opening up, it could be a fun round.”

The list does not include Woods.

He made a 10-foot birdie on No. 11, his second hole of the round, and made nothing else the rest of the day. That birdie was the only putt he made longer than 5 feet, and he closed with back-to-back bogeys for a 72 to finish nine strokes off the pace. Hideki Matsuyama shot a 2-over 73 and is tied with Woods and 11 others at 142.

Rose set the target early and at one point Friday morning had a four-shot lead until a poor wedge to a front pin on No. 3, followed by an iron off the tee at the short, uphill fourth that peeled right over the edge and into ice plant, forcing him to take a penalty drop and leading to a bogey.