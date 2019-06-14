A woman checks the Tokyo Olympics ticket application website, in Tokyo on May 9. A law banning ticket scalping has come into force ahead of the 2020 Games. | KYODO

Olympics

Ban on ticket scalping comes into force ahead of 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Kyodo

A law that prohibits ticket scalping for concerts and sports events came into force Friday ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The legislation, which was approved by the Diet last December, prohibits the resale of tickets at prices higher than that at which they were originally sold and taking possession of tickets for the purpose of scalping. The ban includes online reselling.

Violators will face a possible jail term of up to one year or fine of up to ¥1 million, or both.

Subject to the ban are tickets that designate seats or the name of spectators in advance, as well as QR codes and IC cards that serve as electronic tickets. The law also requires event organizers to make efforts to identify ticket holders.

Tickets provided as part of an invitation and those distributed for free are not subject to the new law, while individuals who became unable to attend an event they paid for will be able to use the organizer’s official website to resell their tickets.

Although ticket scalping on the streets near event venues had already been prohibited under local ordinances, the increase in the online resale of popular tickets since around 2001 has posed a problem.

The results of the Olympics lottery tickets will be announced Thursday. Assigned tickets must be purchased by July 2.

LATEST OLYMPICS STORIES

Sora Shirai attempts a trick during the skateboarding event at Ark League competition in Samukawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, on April 29.
'Street sports' gain ground in Japan ahead of Olympic debut
As Tokyo prepares to host the inaugural Olympic 3x3 basketball, freestyle BMX and skateboarding events, youth-focused "street sports" are breaking new ground in Japan, providing unexpected benef...
Image Not Available
Coca-Cola seeks "group runner" for 2020 torch relay
Coca-Cola (Japan) Co. said Monday it is looking for a group of up to 10 people to participate together in the torch relay of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when it opens its application process next we...
Junior high school students from Inazawa, Aichi Prefecture, take part in a torch relay for the Rio Olympics in April 2016 in Olympia, Greece. Inazawa students will also participate in the torch relay for the 2020 Tokyo Games in Greece.
Inazawa junior high school students to participate in Greek leg of 2020 relay
Junior high school students from Inazawa, Aichi Prefecture, will take part in the Greek leg of the 2020 Tokyo Games torch relay after the flame is lit in Olympia on March 12 next year, a city of...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A woman checks the Tokyo Olympics ticket application website, in Tokyo on May 9. A law banning ticket scalping has come into force ahead of the 2020 Games. | KYODO

, ,