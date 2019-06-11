The Lions' Yasuo Sano fires a pitch in Tuesday's interleague game against the Giants at MetLife Dome. Seibu won 4-0. | KYODO

Baseball / Japanese Baseball

Emergency starter Yasuo Sano, reliever Kyle Martin guide Lions past Giants

Kyodo

TOKOROZAWA, SAITAMA PREF. - Yasuo Sano threw four innings in an emergency start, then Kyle Martin added three innings of relief as the Seibu Lions shut out the Yomiuri Giants 4-0 in interleague play on Tuesday.

Sano made his first start of the season after scheduled starter Tatsuya Imai developed a fever. The lefty needed just six pitches to dispatch the Giants 1-2-3 in the first and allowed just one hit and one walk, while striking out two.

Fellow reliever Martin walked two and hit a batter, but also struck out four to strand the potential tying run at second in the top of the sixth inning.

“It was awesome to see ‘Snow’ (Sano) dominate the zone and get quick outs,” said Martin (2-3), who was asked to go back out for the seventh with a 4-0 lead, although it appeared it might have been one inning too many.

After hitting the first batter, Martin surrendered a drive to the warning track that was hauled in by left fielder Yuji Kaneko. After a double put runners on second and third, Martin struck out two straight batters to get out of the inning.

“I did my best, and had (catcher Tomoya) Mori back there getting me through it,” he said.

The Lions opened the scoring on two first-inning singles off Nobutaka Imamura (1-1) and an error on center fielder Yoshihiro Maru. Hotaka Yamakawa and Mori, who singled in the first, set the table in a three-run sixth inning with back-to-back, no-out singles. Takeya Nakamura doubled to drive in one, and Ernesto Mejia singled in two more.

Eagles 3, Swallows 1

At Fukushima Prefecture’s Koriyama Kaiseizan Stadium, Jabari Blash broke up a scoreless game with a with two-run, two-out, third-inning single, while Takahiro Shiomi (3-0) allowed a run over seven innings to earn the win as Tohoku Rakuten downed Tokyo Yakult.

Fighters 5, Carp 4

BayStars 6, Marines 3

Dragons 2, Buffaloes 1

Tigers at Hawks — late

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Tampa Bay starter Charlie Morton pitches against Oakland in the first inning on Monday night.
Tampa Bay starter Charlie Morton improves to 8-0
Charlie Morton is proving his worth to the Tampa Bay Rays. The 35-year-old right-hander, signed to a $30 million, two-year contract in free agency, remained unbeaten with his new tea...
Investigative police collect evidence at the Dial Bar and Lounge where former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was shot the previous night in Santo Domingo Monday. Dominican National Police Director Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte said Ortiz was at the bar around 8:50 p.m. Sunday when a gunman approached from behind and shot him at close range.
Suspect in custody in ambush shooting of retired Red Sox slugger David Ortiz
Police in the Dominican Republic were investigating on Monday why a man shot and wounded former Boston Red Sox slugger David "Big Papi" Ortiz as he sat in a nightclub late on Sunday, according t...
Leo Ortiz, father of former MLB star David Ortiz, accompanied by the medical team speaks to the press on Monday in Santo Domingo. David Ortiz was admitted after being shot at a bar in the Dominican capital.
David Ortiz returns to Boston after being shot in Dominican bar
David Ortiz was back in Boston on Monday night for medical care, a day after authorities said the former Red Sox slugger affectionately known as Big Papi was ambushed by a gunman at a bar in his...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The Lions' Yasuo Sano fires a pitch in Tuesday's interleague game against the Giants at MetLife Dome. Seibu won 4-0. | KYODO

, , , ,