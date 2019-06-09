Kensuke Nagai scores the opening goal for Japan against El Salvador on Sunday night in Rifu, Miyagi Prefecture. | KYODO

Soccer

Kensuke Nagai brace leads Japan past El Salvador as Takefusa Kubo earns first cap

Kyodo

RIFU, MIYAGI PREF. - Kensuke Nagai scored his first goals for Japan on Sunday in a 2-0 friendly victory over El Salvador as 18-year-old Takefusa Kubo made his highly anticipated national team debut.

Nagai, earning his first cap for Japan in four years, scored in the 19th and 41st minutes as the Samurai Blue, ranked 26th in the world, relentlessly attacked the 71st-ranked visitors from Central America.

But while the 30-year-old forward provided the first-half fireworks, his FC Tokyo teammate Kubo stole the spotlight and brought the crowd at Hitomebore Stadium Miyagi to its feet when he entered the game in the 67th minute.

Although Kubo failed to score, he proved more than a handful for Salvadorean defenders, who failed mightily to keep him in check.

“Despite being handed this wonderful chance to play, I couldn’t capitalize on my opportunities,” said Kubo, who will travel with the rest of manager Hajime Moriyasu’s team to Brazil on Tuesday ahead of the Copa America.

“I intend to score in South America,” Kubo said.

Unlike Kubo, Nagai scored seemingly with ease. In the 19th minute, he ran onto a long through pass from Sint-Truiden defender Takehiro Tomiyasu. Tightly marked by two defenders, Nagai reversed course suddenly, causing his opponents to slip on the greasy pitch. He found space in front of goal and fired home.

Ten minutes later, Nagai launched a rocket that forced a flying save from keeper Henry Hernandez, but Nagai added his second just before halftime.

Genki Haraguchi tipped the ball to Nagai with his boot as he slid on the wet grass, and Nagai fired in from close range off the near post before Hernandez could get to it.

Playing with a three-man back line for the second straight game, the Japan attack looked more focused than in Wednesday’s scoreless draw with Trinidad and Tobago.

“We were able to build our attacks from the back line better and had a lot of momentum moving forward,” Moriyasu said.

With Kubo’s entrance the energy level in the stadium revved up and the debutant did not disappoint. Effortlessly dribbling between two defenders he created space and fired a shot at goal that Hernandez did well to save. He also provided a couple of dangerous crosses.

At 18 years and five days, Kubo became the second youngest to earn a Japan cap after 17-year-old Daisuke Ichikawa, who debuted in 1998 and featured for Japan at the 2002 World Cup.

Japan plays its first Copa America group-stage game against Chile on June 17.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Spain's Jennifer Hermoso (second from left) celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal of the game against South Africa from the penalty spot at the Stade Oceane in Le Havre, France, on Saturday.
Spain downs South Africa for first Women's World Cup win
Spain won a game at the Women's World Cup for the first time, beating South Africa 3-1 on Saturday behind two penalty kicks by Jennifer Hermoso. Spain, ranked No. 13 in the world, finish...
Nadeshiko Japan midfielder Saki Kumagai (left) participates in a recent training session in Paris. Japan faces Argentina in its Women's World Cup opener on Monday.
Saki Kumagai excited about chance to play Women's World Cup in adopted home country
Japan midfielder Saki Kumagai has a special reason to look forward to her country's opening match in the Women's World Cup — her adopted home is France. Kumagai has been with Lyon ...
Vissel Kobe hire ex-Hamburger SV boss Thorsten Fink as new manager
Vissel Kobe on Saturday named former Hamburger SV boss Thorsten Fink as their new manager. He replaces Takayuki Yoshida. The 51-year-old German takes the reins with Vissel languishing in...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Kensuke Nagai scores the opening goal for Japan against El Salvador on Sunday night in Rifu, Miyagi Prefecture. | KYODO Takefusa Kubo steals the ball from El Salvador's Jonathan Jimenez at Hitomebore Stadium Miyagi on Sunday. | KYODO

, , ,