Dominic Thiem returns the ball to Novak Djokovic in the French Open men's singles semifinals on Saturday in Paris. | AFP-JIJI

Tennis

Dominic Thiem ousts Novak Djokovic, awaits French Open final rematch with Rafael Nadal

AFP-JIJI

PARIS - Novak Djokovic’s dream of becoming just the second man in history to hold all Grand Slam titles at the same time twice was crushed by Dominic Thiem at Roland Garros on Saturday.

Thiem downed the world No. 1 6-2, 3-6, 7-5, 5-7, 7-5 to set up a repeat of last year’s final against 11-time winner and defending champion Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic, who was second best to Thiem when it came to mastering the gloom, wind and damp of Paris, was bidding to join Rod Laver in the Grand Slam history books.

However, it’s 25-year-old Austrian fourth seed Thiem who goes on to face Nadal where he will be buoyed by having defeated the 17-time major winner four times on clay in his career.

