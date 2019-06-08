ICC tells India star to ditch gloves

Cricket’s governing body insisted on Friday that India’s Mahendra Singh Dhoni will not be allowed to wear an apparent military insignia on his World Cup wicketkeeping gloves.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had defended Dhoni after he sported a dagger logo on his green gloves in India’s win over South Africa on Wednesday.

Dhoni is an honorary lieutenant colonel in India’s Parachute Regiment and the BCCI wrote to the International Cricket Council asking for clearance for its star to keep wearing the gloves.